One former USC football player has found himself a new home. Unofficially.

Clayton Bradley had entered the NCAA transfer database back in January. Four months later, the offensive lineman took the next step in leaving USC football by committing to UNLV.

Bradley made the announcement of a move to the Rebels on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the Trojan family for the past five years at the [U]university of Southern California,” Bradley wrote. “My experience and the relationships I’ve made will last a lifetime. I’d like to thank the coaches who have recruited meduring my time in the transfer portal for the opportunity to complete my final year of eligibility.

“After speaking with Coach Arroyo and Coach Norcross I am excited about the program that they and the staff are building. I have decided to attend the University of Las Vegas for my final season. Excited for the journey ahead!”

Bradley had been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA earlier this offseason.

Bradley was a four-star member of the USC football Class of 2015. The Anaheim, Calf., product was rated as the No. 33 tackle in the country. He was also the No. 42 player regardless of position in the Golden State.

In five seasons with the Trojans, Bradley appeared in 17 games. The lineman started three of those contests. All three of the starts, and 14 of the appearances, came during the 2016 season. Bradley didn’t see the field at all this past season for USC football.

In December, UNLV turned to Marcus Arroyo as its next head football coach. The Oregon offensive coordinator replaced the dismissed Tony Sanchez.