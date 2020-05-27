Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fabien Lovett spent the first portion of the Egg Bowl rivalry on the Mississippi State side. Now, he’s headed to the other. Reportedly.

Lovett was one of a handful of individuals offended by a Mike Leach tweet earlier this offseason. The MSU defensive lineman subsequently became the first of five Bulldogs to enter the NCAA transfer database in the past two months or so. A couple of weeks later, Lovett tweeted that he would be transferring to Florida State.

Monday, however, it was reported that Lovett Will Likely become the latest MSU player to find a new home as the lineman has flipped to the Ole Miss side of the Egg Bowl rivalry. Whispers have been growing of later the Lovett could be headed to Oxford.

Thus far, none of the schools involved or the player have confirmed anything.

Sources: It appears likely that former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett will end up transferring to Ole Miss. Former four-star recruit. Played under Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams at Mississippi State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 26, 2020

If it comes to fruition, Lovett would be the second MSU player in less than a week to switch Egg Bowl sides. Friday, defensive back Jarrian Jones announced that he is committed to Ole Miss.

It’s thought that Lovett would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program. However, he is expected to file an appeal for an immediate eligibility waiver. It’s believed that he will use the Leach tweet as the basis for his appeal.

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett appeared in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season. Depending on how the waiver appeal turns out, Lovett would have either three years of eligibility starting in 2020 or two starting in 2021.

For those keeping score at home? Leach’s Bulldogs and Lane Kiffin‘s Rebels will next meet Nov. 26. In Oxford.