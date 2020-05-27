Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One former Georgia Bulldog has found himself a new college football home. Unofficially, of course.

Earlier this offseason, Josh Moran opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, the wide receiver announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at New Mexico State. Moran divulged the news on his personal Twitter account.

“Thank you Jesus for these past four years at Georgia which have been nothing short of amazing,” Moran wrote. “Yes, the SEC Championship, Rose Bowl win, and National Championship runs were unbelievable, but looking back nothing compares to the lifelong brothers I now have leaving this place. To my coaches, trainers, and teammates I love you guys and y’all will forever hold a special spot in my heart.

“I want to thank Coach [Doug] Martin and the entire coaching staff at NMSU for believing in me and making the recruiting process as easy as possible during this pandemic. I can’t wait to get to Las Cruces and compete with the guys! God bless and Go Aggies!”

As a graduate transfer, Moran will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. This will be his final season of eligibility.

Moran was a three-star member of the Georgia football Class of 2016. The Alpharetta, Ge., native held offers from, among others, Air Force, Army, Cal, Louisville, Navy and West Virginia. Instead of accepting a scholarship, however, Moran opted to become a walk-on at Georgia.

During his time with the Bulldogs, though, Moran didn’t see any game action. He spent his entire four years in Athens as a scout team player for the Bulldogs.

NMSU is coming off a 2-10 2019 campaign in its second season as a football independent. The Aggies had previously been members of the Sun Belt Conference. That relationship ended following the 2017 season.