Another quarterback with the Costello surname has hit the portal, although this one is from Oklahoma State football.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Brendan Costello has taken the first step in leaving the Cowboys by entering the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, the Oklahoma State football program has not commented on the development. Nor has the player on his personal Twitter account for that matter.

Source: Oklahoma State QB Brendan Costello (@brendancostello) plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Costello is a former three-star from San Clemente (CA), who is a rising sophomore. His high school offer sheet included Michigan State, Utah, SDSU and Georgia. @rivalsportal — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 27, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barring the unexpected, Costello will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Costello was a three-star member of the Oklahoma State football Class of 2019. The California product was rated as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite.

The 5-11, 194-pound quarterback didn’t see the field as a true freshman. Obviously, Costello took a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Spencer Sanders is the incumbent under center for OSU. As a redshirt freshman a year ago, Sanders threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for another 628 and a pair of scores. The Big 12 coaches named him as the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

This past cycle, Oklahoma State also added Shane Illingworth to its 2020 football recruiting class. The four-star signee was rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country.