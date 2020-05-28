Boston College football
Boston College DT Adam Korutz gets sucked into transfer portal

By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
For the second time this month, Boston College has taken a personnel hit from the football transfer portal.

Last week, offensive lineman Elijah Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, defensive tackle Adam Korutz did the same.  247Sports.com was the first to report the impending departure from the Boston College football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Korutz was a three-star member of the Boston College football Class of 2016.  The Johnson City, New York, native was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the empire state.  He was the highest-rated tackle in the class that year for the Eagles.

The 6-2, 290-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.  All told, Korutz played in nine games the past three seasons.  Five of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.

Korutz will be leaving BC as a graduate transfer.  That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The twin departures, incidentally, came shortly after Boston College unofficially added Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill to its football roster.

Texas State has another player enter transfer portal

Texas State football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
After a brief reprieve, the transfer portal continues to be unkind to the Texas State football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Devin Henderson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That would be the defensive lineman’s first step in leaving the Texas State football team.

If Henderson were to land at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the lineman with three years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.

Henderson was a two-star member of the Texas State football Class of 2019.  The LaPorte, Texas, native didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and used his redshirt season.

Henderson is at least the fourth Texas State football player to enter the portal this year.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.

Conversely, offensive lineman JP Urquidez transferred in from Texas in late April.  Or, more specifically, he committed to the Bobcats.

Stanford transfer RB Trevor Speights officially commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Once again, Notre Dame has added a Power Five football player.  And this one has been decidedly expected.

In early JanuaryTrevor Speights became one of more than a dozen Stanford players who had entered the NCAA transfer database. A month later, it was reported that Notre Dame football was viewed as the front-runner early on in the process.

In an update earlier this week, Speights confirmed that Notre Dame is still very much in play.  As is, oddly enough, Rice.

Thursday night, Speights confirmed that, yes, he is moving on to the Notre Dame football team.

“I am thankful for my time at Stanford and for everyone who has helped me while I was there,” the back wrote on Twitter. “It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pursue my dreams on and off the field. I’m thankful to have had great teammates whom I have created lifelong bonds with.  I look forward to what y’all do in the future. I will miss y’all! …

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process.  It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.”

Speights, incidentally, will head to South Bend as a graduate transfer.

Familiarity certainly played a role in the decision.

Lance Taylor was the running backs coach at Stanford before taking the same job with Notre Dame football in January of last year.  He was Speights’ position coach and helped recruit him to the Cardinal.

Speights was a three-star 2016 signee.  After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.

UConn announces future games vs. FIU, Temple and Wyoming

UConn football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
UConn is, once again, getting its football independent schedule on.

This year alone, UConn announced future games against Power Five opponents in Ohio State (HERE), Syracuse (HERE), Michigan (HERE) and North Carolina (HERE).  For the game against the Buckeyes alone, the Huskies will pull in a cool $1.95 million.

Wednesday, UConn announced another batch of additions to its future football slates.  None of them, though, that claim Power Five membership.  In a release, the university confirmed that “[t]he UConn football team has entered into agreements to compete against Temple, Wyoming and Florida International in future years.”

The matchup with Wyoming will be a one-off affair.  And is one that came about because of the Clemson-Georgia game announced earlier this year.  Looking ahead, the Huskies and Cowboys will square off Sept.  25, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

As it pertains to FIU, those two schools agreed to a standard home-and-home series.  The first is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami. The return game is set for Oct. 14, 2023, in East Hartford.

The 2021 game vs Wyoming and the 2022 game vs. FIU?  That will mark the first time UConn has played either in football.

Temple, though, is another matter entirely when it comes to historical connections.

First, the latest.  The two Northeast programs have agreed to three future games.  Two of those will take place at the home of the Owls (Oct. 10, 2026; Sept. 30, 2028), one at the home of the Huskies (Sept. 4, 2017).

The schools first met in 1963.  As FBS programs, though, they’ve played 14 times.  That first meeting came in 2001, the last in 2019.  Temple leads the all-time series 9-5.  Included in that is five wins in the last six meetings.

Conference USA, Sun Belt announce future bowl affiliations

bowl games
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
If there is a 2020 college football season, it would stand to reason there Will Likely be bowl games.  And, courtesy of Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, we have some bowl games news.

The former conference announced its bowl lineup Thursday for the 2020-25 seasons.  Per the league, they are guaranteed appearances in seven bowl games annually throughout this six-year cycle.  C-USA will be affiliated in some form or fashion with 15 total bowl games, although only two — Bahamas Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl — are guaranteed to feature a school from that conference every year.

Conference USA is also guaranteed to send a school to the bowl game in Shreveport, LA, in both 2021 and 2025.  They hold a secondary agreement with that same postseason game the other years of the cycle.  Additionally, a C-USA school will play in the Hawaii Bowl in the years 2020, 2022 and 2024.

As for the remaining bowl slots?  From the Conference USA release:

The conference’s remaining guaranteed selections in the cycle (either 4 or 5 per season) will include the LendingTree Bowl (Mobile, Alabama) and the following games which are owned and operated by ESPN Events:

1. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)
2. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)
3. Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida)
4. Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
5. Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
6. Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts)
7. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)
9. Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
10. Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)
11. New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

“We are very pleased with our future bowl lineup,” said C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod in a statement. “Our teams will continue to have postseason opportunities in outstanding destinations that are very accessible to our schools and their fans. We are also excited to have additional flexibility to create great matchups.”

Now, on to the Fun Belt.

Like its Group of Five counterpart, the Sun Belt announced its bowl tie-ins for the same six-season cycle.  Like C-USA, the SBC will hold an annual spot in the R+L Carriers Bowl.  The league will also play in the Lending Tree Bowl all six years.

The remaining tie-ins are as follows:

ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games:

• Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, FL)
• Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, AL)
• Cure Bowl (Orlando, FL)
• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, ID)
• SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, TX)
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, TX)
• Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, SC)
• New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, NM)

“We are coming off of our most successful season in Sun Belt history,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to provide a flex model that allows for our fans and schools to go to desirable locations with exciting opponents that are easily accessible and provides more revenue than the previous bowl cycle.”