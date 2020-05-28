Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this month, Boston College has taken a personnel hit from the football transfer portal.

Last week, offensive lineman Elijah Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. This week, defensive tackle Adam Korutz did the same. 247Sports.com was the first to report the impending departure from the Boston College football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Korutz was a three-star member of the Boston College football Class of 2016. The Johnson City, New York, native was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the empire state. He was the highest-rated tackle in the class that year for the Eagles.

The 6-2, 290-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. All told, Korutz played in nine games the past three seasons. Five of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.

Korutz will be leaving BC as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The twin departures, incidentally, came shortly after Boston College unofficially added Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill to its football roster.