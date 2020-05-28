bowl games
Conference USA, Sun Belt announce future bowl affiliations

By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
If there is a 2020 college football season, it would stand to reason there Will Likely be bowl games.  And, courtesy of Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, we have some bowl games news.

The former conference announced its bowl lineup Thursday for the 2020-25 seasons.  Per the league, they are guaranteed appearances in seven bowl games annually throughout this six-year cycle.  C-USA will be affiliated in some form or fashion with 15 total bowl games, although only two — Bahamas Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl — are guaranteed to feature a school from that conference every year.

Conference USA is also guaranteed to send a school to the bowl game in Shreveport, LA, in both 2021 and 2025.  They hold a secondary agreement with that same postseason game the other years of the cycle.  Additionally, a C-USA school will play in the Hawaii Bowl in the years 2020, 2022 and 2024.

As for the remaining bowl slots?  From the Conference USA release:

The conference’s remaining guaranteed selections in the cycle (either 4 or 5 per season) will include the LendingTree Bowl (Mobile, Alabama) and the following games which are owned and operated by ESPN Events:

1. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)
2. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)
3. Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida)
4. Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
5. Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
6. Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts)
7. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)
9. Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
10. Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)
11. New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

“We are very pleased with our future bowl lineup,” said C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod in a statement. “Our teams will continue to have postseason opportunities in outstanding destinations that are very accessible to our schools and their fans. We are also excited to have additional flexibility to create great matchups.”

Now, on to the Fun Belt.

Like its Group of Five counterpart, the Sun Belt announced its bowl tie-ins for the same six-season cycle.  Like C-USA, the SBC will hold an annual spot in the R+L Carriers Bowl.  The league will also play in the Lending Tree Bowl all six years.

The remaining tie-ins are as follows:

ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games:

• Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, FL)
• Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, AL)
• Cure Bowl (Orlando, FL)
• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, ID)
• SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, TX)
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, TX)
• Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, SC)
• New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, NM)

“We are coming off of our most successful season in Sun Belt history,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to provide a flex model that allows for our fans and schools to go to desirable locations with exciting opponents that are easily accessible and provides more revenue than the previous bowl cycle.”

UConn announces future games vs. FIU, Temple and Wyoming

UConn football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
UConn is, once again, getting its football independent schedule on.

This year alone, UConn announced future games against Power Five opponents in Ohio State (HERE), Syracuse (HERE), Michigan (HERE) and North Carolina (HERE).  For the game against the Buckeyes alone, the Huskies will pull in a cool $1.95 million.

Wednesday, UConn announced another batch of additions to its future football slates.  None of them, though, that claim Power Five membership.  In a release, the university confirmed that “[t]he UConn football team has entered into agreements to compete against Temple, Wyoming and Florida International in future years.”

The matchup with Wyoming will be a one-off affair.  And is one that came about because of the Clemson-Georgia game announced earlier this year.  Looking ahead, the Huskies and Cowboys will square off Sept.  25, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

As it pertains to FIU, those two schools agreed to a standard home-and-home series.  The first is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami. The return game is set for Oct. 14, 2023, in East Hartford.

The 2021 game vs Wyoming and the 2022 game vs. FIU?  That will mark the first time UConn has played either in football.

Temple, though, is another matter entirely when it comes to historical connections.

First, the latest.  The two Northeast programs have agreed to three future games.  Two of those will take place at the home of the Owls (Oct. 10, 2026; Sept. 30, 2028), one at the home of the Huskies (Sept. 4, 2017).

The schools first met in 1963.  As FBS programs, though, they’ve played 14 times.  That first meeting came in 2001, the last in 2019.  Temple leads the all-time series 9-5.  Included in that is five wins in the last six meetings.

USC QB JT Daniels transferring to Georgia

Georgia JT Daniels
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
USC’s loss is unofficially a personnel gain for the Georgia football team when it comes to JT Daniels.

In early December Daniels’ father stated that his son had no intention of transferring from USC.  In mid-April, however, the quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database. Despite the portal entry, it was thought that there was a good chance that Daniels returns to the Trojans.

Thursday, that door was almost completely shut as Georgia earned a verbal commitment from JT Daniels.  The transfer made the announcement on Twitter.

Barring the unexpected, Daniels will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In 2018, JT Daniels became just the second true freshman (Matt Barkley, 2009) to start a season opener at quarterback for USC, going on to start 10 more games in 2018.  The starter entering 2019, a torn ACL in this season’s opener prematurely ended Daniels’ sophomore campaign; that injury opened the door for another true freshman, Kedon Slovis, to grab the job and run with it — or pass with it as the case may be as Slovis has shined, passing for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine starts (he essentially missed two full games with a concussion). In four of the past five games, he’s thrown for at least 400 yards, including a school-record 515 in the win over rival UCLA in the regular-season finale.

Daniels was a five-star 2018 signee.  The California product was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  As a true freshman, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.  He completed nearly 60 percent of his 363 pass attempts that season.

Daniels is the second high-profile transfer UGA has landed this offseason as Jamie Newman transferred to the school in January.  The Wake Forest graduate will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

Houston confirms addition of Texas Tech transfer RB Ta’Zhawn Henry

Houston football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Houston, we have… officially added a Power Five football transfer.

In mid-May, Ta’Zhawn Henry announced that he had committed to playing for Houston football.  Two months prior, the running back had decided to transfer from Texas Tech and look elsewhere to continue his collegiate playing career.

Wednesday, Houston confirmed Henry’s addition to the football roster.

Houston also confirmed that Henry will have to sit out the 2020 football season.  He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.

Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018.  The Houston high schooler was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.

Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons for the Red Raiders.  He started seven of those contests.

In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries.  He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.

Houston is coming off a 4-8 2019 season under first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen.  That was the program’s worst record since the Cougars went 3-8 in 2004.  It was the worst first year for a UH head coach since Dana Dimel went 3-8 in 2000.

Tulane dismisses player charged with battery of a female

Tulane football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tulane didn’t take long to determine Tyler Judson‘s fate with the football program.

Tulane football player Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.  Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are scant.  One outlet, however, is reporting that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the alleged incident.  She was initially in the ICU at a local hospital, but is now out.  As of Wednesday afternoon, the hope is “for swelling go down to be able to [undergo] surgery.”

Yesterday, Tulane announced that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended.  A day later, the program announced that Judson has been dismissed.

Below is a statement attributed to athletic director Troy Dannen.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019.  The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games.  That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.