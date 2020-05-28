Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there is a 2020 college football season, it would stand to reason there Will Likely be bowl games. And, courtesy of Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, we have some bowl games news.

The former conference announced its bowl lineup Thursday for the 2020-25 seasons. Per the league, they are guaranteed appearances in seven bowl games annually throughout this six-year cycle. C-USA will be affiliated in some form or fashion with 15 total bowl games, although only two — Bahamas Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl — are guaranteed to feature a school from that conference every year.

Conference USA is also guaranteed to send a school to the bowl game in Shreveport, LA, in both 2021 and 2025. They hold a secondary agreement with that same postseason game the other years of the cycle. Additionally, a C-USA school will play in the Hawaii Bowl in the years 2020, 2022 and 2024.

As for the remaining bowl slots? From the Conference USA release:

The conference’s remaining guaranteed selections in the cycle (either 4 or 5 per season) will include the LendingTree Bowl (Mobile, Alabama) and the following games which are owned and operated by ESPN Events: 1. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)

2. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)

3. Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida)

4. Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

5. Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida)

6. Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts)

7. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)

9. Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)

10. Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

11. New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

“We are very pleased with our future bowl lineup,” said C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod in a statement. “Our teams will continue to have postseason opportunities in outstanding destinations that are very accessible to our schools and their fans. We are also excited to have additional flexibility to create great matchups.”

Now, on to the Fun Belt.

Like its Group of Five counterpart, the Sun Belt announced its bowl tie-ins for the same six-season cycle. Like C-USA, the SBC will hold an annual spot in the R+L Carriers Bowl. The league will also play in the Lending Tree Bowl all six years.

The remaining tie-ins are as follows:

ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games: • Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, FL)

• Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, AL)

• Cure Bowl (Orlando, FL)

• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, ID)

• SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, TX)

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, TX)

• Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, SC)

• New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, NM)

“We are coming off of our most successful season in Sun Belt history,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to provide a flex model that allows for our fans and schools to go to desirable locations with exciting opponents that are easily accessible and provides more revenue than the previous bowl cycle.”