College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogs Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds
THE SYNOPSIS: While good for fodder, this is Exhibit A as to why offseason Heisman Trophy odds are essentially meaningless. Lawrence finished seventh in the 2019 voting. Tagovailoa wound up 10th. What were 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow‘s odds around this time? 200-1.
2018
THE HEADLINE: J.T. Barrett sees bright future for Joe Burrow at LSU
THE SYNOPSIS: I think the Ohio State transfer acquitted himself quite well down on the bayou. Don’t you? From our post on Burrow winning his last piece of collegiate hardware:
Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophy, the Associated Press National Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.
Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.
Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban would recruit openly gay player to Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: Is there any doubt that the Nicktator would bring in anyone who could help him win? Regardless of race, creed, color, religion or sexual proclivity? Didn’t think so.
2013
THE HEADLINE: SEC to continue with eight conference games, but nine could come soon
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, it’s still ROTMFFLMMFAO when it comes to this subject.
2012
THE HEADLINE: War vet, Purple Heart honoree close to walking on at Clemson
THE SYNOPSIS: This post came, appropriately enough, on Memorial Day. Daniel Rodriguez is a true hero. In every sense of the word.
2011
THE HEADLINE: JoePa still a ‘bargain basement’ HOF head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Sadly, some would refer to Joe Paterno‘s legacy as that of a bargain-basement human being when it came to Jerry Sandusky’s victims. And turning a blind eye to them.