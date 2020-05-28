college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogs Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds
THE SYNOPSIS: While good for fodder, this is Exhibit A as to why offseason Heisman Trophy odds are essentially meaningless.  Lawrence finished seventh in the 2019 voting.  Tagovailoa wound up 10th.  What were 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow‘s odds around this time?  200-1.

2018

THE HEADLINE: J.T. Barrett sees bright future for Joe Burrow at LSU
THE SYNOPSIS: I think the Ohio State transfer acquitted himself quite well down on the bayou.  Don’t you?  From our post on Burrow winning his last piece of collegiate hardware:

Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophythe Associated Press National Player of the Year Awardthe Maxwell Awardthe Walter Camp Awardthe Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban would recruit openly gay player to Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: Is there any doubt that the Nicktator would bring in anyone who could help him win?  Regardless of race, creed, color, religion or sexual proclivity?  Didn’t think so.

2013

THE HEADLINE: SEC to continue with eight conference games, but nine could come soon
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, it’s still ROTMFFLMMFAO when it comes to this subject.

2012

THE HEADLINE: War vet, Purple Heart honoree close to walking on at Clemson
THE SYNOPSIS: This post came, appropriately enough, on Memorial Day.  Daniel Rodriguez is a true hero.  In every sense of the word.

2011

THE HEADLINE: JoePa still a ‘bargain basement’ HOF head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Sadly, some would refer to Joe Paterno‘s legacy as that of a bargain-basement human being when it came to Jerry Sandusky’s victims.  And turning a blind eye to them.

RIP: Lovie Smith’s glorious beard is no more as Illinois head coach shaves facial greatness

Lovie Smith beard
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The Lovie Smith beard is dead.  Long live the Lovie Smith beard.

Up until last season, arguably one of the best things about the Illinois football program was Lovie Smith in general and his beard specifically.  For the better part of three years, it was the envy of all face-follicly-challenged head coaches.  Its genesis?  As greatness ofttimes is, a man’s better half.

“I never shaved much during the summer, before seasons started,” Smith told the Washington Post in October of last year. “Two summers ago, I let it grow out for a while, and my wife said to me: ‘I love it. Don’t ever shave it.’ So I guess I won’t.”

And, if you need another visual refresher as to the bearded splendor…

Sadly, that era of facial greatness has come to an end.  On Twitter Wednesday, Illinois revealed that the flush-with-white mane of glory that was Smith’s beard is no more.

(I’ll give you a moment to compose yourself.)

(You good?  Good.)

In the first three seasons under Lovie Smith, the beard was about the only thing to celebrate.  From 2016-18, the Fighting Illini went 9-27.  In 2019, however, they won six games and appeared in a bowl for the first time since 2014.

Smith and the Illini have also been killing it on the transfer portal front.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith (HERE) and Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu (HERE) in mid-May as well.

UAB mourns the death of 2020 signee Jamari Smith in drowning accident

UAB football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
UAB football is mourning the loss of one its own Thursday.

According to al.com, Jamari Smith died Wednesday evening as the result of a drowning incident in an Auburn, Ala., lake. The 18-year-old Smith was swimming with friends when he became tired and went under.

From the report:

Auburn police and fire medics, as well as East Alabama Medical Center EMS, responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at the lake area of Chewacla State Park off Shell Toomer Parkway in Auburn.

Shortly after their arrival, Harris said, Smith was located underwater in the lake. Advanced life support measures were immediately initiated, and he was rushed to the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center. Efforts to revive Smith were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 6:05 p.m.

Auburn firefighters located Smith shortly after their arrival. Harris said no foul play is suspected and the case is being treated as an accidental drowning. The case is being investigated by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.

A wide receiver, Smith had signed with UAB football in February of this year.

“Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith,” UAB head football coach Bill Clark said in a statement. “We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. He’ll always be a Blazer.”

Tulane’s Tyler Judson arrested for battery after incident reportedly left female victim in ICU with multiple facial fractures

By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
A disturbing situation involving a member of the Tulane football program has been unfolding in Louisiana over the past couple of days.

According to multiple media outlets, Tulane football player Tyler Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.  Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are scant.  One outlet, however, is reporting that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the alleged incident.  She was initially in the ICU at a local hospital, but is now out.  As of Wednesday afternoon, the hope is “for swelling go down to be able to [undergo] surgery.”

In a statement, Tulane confirmed that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended.

Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019.  The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games.  That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.

This offseason, the Green Wave has added four Power Five transfersOne of those is former Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers.

University of Minnesota distances itself from Minneapolis Police Department in wake of George Floyd’s death

Minnesota football
By John TaylorMay 27, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
A despicable, abhorrent, unconscionable situation that unfolded in Minnesota Monday has a college football connection.

Monday night, 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police Department officer took a knee on the man’s neck.  For several minutes.

Floyd was a black man.  The police officer is a white man.

“I can’t breathe, please, the knee in my neck. I can’t move … my neck … I’m through, I’m through.”

Four police officers connected to the death of Floyd have since been fired.

Wednesday, the University of Minnesota announced that it has severed its most significant ties to the Minneapolis Police Department.  The MPD had assisted the university for large events, including Minnesota football games. That relationship will not move forward for now and the foreseeable future.

From a letter attributed to university president Joan Gabel:

Today I am announcing two immediate changes regarding our relationship with MPD.

First, I have directed Senior Vice President Brian Burnett to no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support needed for large events, such as football games, concerts, and ceremonies.

Second, I have directed University Police Chief Matt Clark to no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department when specialized services are needed for University events, such as K-9 Explosive detection units.

The university hasn’t completely severed ties with Minneapolis police, though, with Gabel explaining that UM will “limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk.”

Outside of that? The university’s “hearts are broken” and filled with “overwhelming sadness.”

Our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death. As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken. I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand.

I write to you to express our overwhelming sadness, and our demands for accountability and justice. Our campuses and facilities are a part of the communities in which they reside. University students, staff, and faculty are day-to-day participants in the life of every community in this state, and we must act when our neighbors are harmed and in pain.