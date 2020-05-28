Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Houston, we have… officially added a Power Five football transfer.

In mid-May, Ta’Zhawn Henry announced that he had committed to playing for Houston football. Two months prior, the running back had decided to transfer from Texas Tech and look elsewhere to continue his collegiate playing career.

Wednesday, Houston confirmed Henry’s addition to the football roster.

Houston also confirmed that Henry will have to sit out the 2020 football season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2021 season.

Henry was a three-star member of the Texas Tech football Class of 2018. The Houston high schooler was the No. 22 all-purpose back in the country in that year’s class.

Henry played in 20 games the past two seasons for the Red Raiders. He started seven of those contests.

In those appearances, Henry totaled 681 yards and 11 touchdowns on 161 carries. He also caught 44 passes for another 282 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Henry also averaged 24.5 yards on 13 kick returns.

Houston is coming off a 4-8 2019 season under first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen. That was the program’s worst record since the Cougars went 3-8 in 2004. It was the worst first year for a UH head coach since Dana Dimel went 3-8 in 2000.