A disturbing situation involving a member of the Tulane football program has been unfolding in Louisiana over the past couple of days.

According to multiple media outlets, Tulane football player Tyler Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are scant. One outlet, however, is reporting that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the alleged incident. She was initially in the ICU at a local hospital, but is now out. As of Wednesday afternoon, the hope is “for swelling go down to be able to [undergo] surgery.”

In a statement, Tulane confirmed that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended.

Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019. The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state. He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games. That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.

This offseason, the Green Wave has added four Power Five transfers. One of those is former Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers.