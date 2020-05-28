Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tulane didn’t take long to determine Tyler Judson‘s fate with the football program.

Tulane football player Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are scant. One outlet, however, is reporting that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures as a result of the alleged incident. She was initially in the ICU at a local hospital, but is now out. As of Wednesday afternoon, the hope is “for swelling go down to be able to [undergo] surgery.”

Yesterday, Tulane announced that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended. A day later, the program announced that Judson has been dismissed.

Below is a statement attributed to athletic director Troy Dannen.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019. The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state. He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games. That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.