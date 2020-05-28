UAB football is mourning the loss of one its own Thursday.
According to al.com, Jamari Smith died Wednesday evening as the result of a drowning incident in an Auburn, Ala., lake. The 18-year-old Smith was swimming with friends when he became tired and went under.
From the report:
Auburn police and fire medics, as well as East Alabama Medical Center EMS, responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at the lake area of Chewacla State Park off Shell Toomer Parkway in Auburn.
Shortly after their arrival, Harris said, Smith was located underwater in the lake. Advanced life support measures were immediately initiated, and he was rushed to the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center. Efforts to revive Smith were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 6:05 p.m.
…
Auburn firefighters located Smith shortly after their arrival. Harris said no foul play is suspected and the case is being treated as an accidental drowning. The case is being investigated by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.
A wide receiver, Smith had signed with UAB football in February of this year.
“Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith,” UAB head football coach Bill Clark said in a statement. “We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. He’ll always be a Blazer.”