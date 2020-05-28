The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa leapfrogs Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds

THE SYNOPSIS: While good for fodder, this is Exhibit A as to why offseason Heisman Trophy odds are essentially meaningless. Lawrence finished seventh in the 2019 voting. Tagovailoa wound up 10th. What were 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow‘s odds around this time? 200-1.

2018

THE HEADLINE: J.T. Barrett sees bright future for Joe Burrow at LSU

THE SYNOPSIS: I think the Ohio State transfer acquitted himself quite well down on the bayou. Don’t you? From our post on Burrow winning his last piece of collegiate hardware:

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban would recruit openly gay player to Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Is there any doubt that the Nicktator would bring in anyone who could help him win? Regardless of race, creed, color, religion or sexual proclivity? Didn’t think so.

2013

THE HEADLINE: SEC to continue with eight conference games, but nine could come soon

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, it’s still ROTMFFLMMFAO when it comes to this subject.

2012

THE HEADLINE: War vet, Purple Heart honoree close to walking on at Clemson

THE SYNOPSIS: This post came, appropriately enough, on Memorial Day. Daniel Rodriguez is a true hero. In every sense of the word.

2011

THE HEADLINE: JoePa still a ‘bargain basement’ HOF head coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Sadly, some would refer to Joe Paterno‘s legacy as that of a bargain-basement human being when it came to Jerry Sandusky’s victims. And turning a blind eye to them.