UConn is, once again, getting its football independent schedule on.

This year alone, UConn announced future games against Power Five opponents in Ohio State (HERE), Syracuse (HERE), Michigan (HERE) and North Carolina (HERE). For the game against the Buckeyes alone, the Huskies will pull in a cool $1.95 million.

Wednesday, UConn announced another batch of additions to its future football slates. None of them, though, that claim Power Five membership. In a release, the university confirmed that “[t]he UConn football team has entered into agreements to compete against Temple, Wyoming and Florida International in future years.”

The matchup with Wyoming will be a one-off affair. And is one that came about because of the Clemson-Georgia game announced earlier this year. Looking ahead, the Huskies and Cowboys will square off Sept. 25, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

As it pertains to FIU, those two schools agreed to a standard home-and-home series. The first is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami. The return game is set for Oct. 14, 2023, in East Hartford.

The 2021 game vs Wyoming and the 2022 game vs. FIU? That will mark the first time UConn has played either in football.

Temple, though, is another matter entirely when it comes to historical connections.

First, the latest. The two Northeast programs have agreed to three future games. Two of those will take place at the home of the Owls (Oct. 10, 2026; Sept. 30, 2028), one at the home of the Huskies (Sept. 4, 2017).

The schools first met in 1963. As FBS programs, though, they’ve played 14 times. That first meeting came in 2001, the last in 2019. Temple leads the all-time series 9-5. Included in that is five wins in the last six meetings.