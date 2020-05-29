Kentucky football
Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood seeking immediate eligibility at Kentucky

By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Kentucky may not immediately have a Power Five football transfer at its disposal.  Or, it may.  Depends.

Joey Gatewood decided in late October of last year to transfer from Auburn.  On the Tigers quarterback’s transfer to-do list were Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State, among others.  In early December, Gatewood opted to transfer to Kentucky.

Normally, Gatewood would have to sit out the 2020 season for the Wildcats.  However, the player and the Kentucky football program will seek a waiver that would allow Gatewood to play this upcoming campaign.  That process began in the spring.

The basis for which a waiver is being sought is unclear.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to Bo Nix — Gatewood threw for 54 yards and two touchdowns prior to his decision to transfer.  He also added another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

Terry Wilson Will Likely head into summer camp as QB1 for UK.  Wilson began 2019 as the starter before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.  His replacement, Sawyer Smith, also suffered a season-ending injury.  And will also return for 2020.

Nebraska will allow football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts June 1

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Count Nebraska as the latest football domino to fall.

Last week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be returning June 8.  Both Ohio State and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so are Clemson and Louisville.

Friday, Nebraska announced that it will be getting a one-week jump on its Bi1G counterpart by allowing student-athletes, including football players, to return to campus starting June 1.  Not surprisingly, the university has constructed a detailed plan with protocols that will allow Nebraska football players and others to return safely as they prepare for the upcoming seasons.

From the school’s release outlining testing measures and safety procedures:

  • The first step in the plan for student-athletes who are outside of Lincoln is the gathering of pre-travel information and education, followed by guidelines for traveling back to Lincoln.
  • All student-athletes returning to Lincoln from an outside location will quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours when arriving in Lincoln. Student-athletes living by themselves off campus may quarantine at their home, while those living on campus will quarantine in a designated on-campus dormitory.
  • Following the completion of the quarantine period, the student-athlete will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and return a confirmed negative result before being allowed to access athletic department facilities.
  • Any student-athlete returning a positive test will be required to remain at their residence and self-isolate and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure two negative tests before completing the self-isolation period.
  • Once a student-athlete is cleared to access athletic facilities for a voluntary workout, they will follow a series of guidelines to help ensure the safest and cleanest workout environment possible:
  1. Workouts will be conducted in small groups and must be in accordance with all local and state guidelines.
  2. Student-athletes will have daily symptom checks and receive instant-read temperature checks prior to entering the facility.
  3. Once cleared to enter the facility, student-athletes will be required to wear a daily wrist band to exhibit medical clearance.
  4. Student-athlete access in the athletic facilities will be limited only to areas that are related to participating in voluntary workouts. Locker room access will not be allowed at this time.
  • Protocols are also in place for handwashing, distancing during workouts, disinfecting equipment between lifts and workouts, and laundry services.

“The plan we have developed is done with the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “We have strict protocol that will involve quarantines, testing and detailed cleaning and safety measures. The guidelines we have in place will be strictly followed as our student-athletes return to prepare for their upcoming seasons.”

Highest-rated signee in Memphis’ 2020 recruiting class officially in the portal

Memphis football
By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Memphis has officially expunged Kundarrius Taylor from its football roster.  And, apparently, from its program.

In a short and sweet Twitter missive last week, Taylor announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database.  The specific missive?  “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it.  That was the extent of the missive.

According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver was removed from the team last week.  Subsequent to that, it has been confirmed by a Memphis football official that Taylor is indeed in the portal.

The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school.  Probably.  Which leads us to…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.

The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.

Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign.  They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.

Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December.  Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.

Disturbing details emerge in dismissed Tulane DB Tyler Judson’s battery arrest

Tulane football
By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Now everyone will fully understand why Tulane pulled the trigger on dismissing one of its football players.

Tulane football player Tyler Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.  Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.  While the details were scant, it was reported that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures and was initially placed in ICU.

According to WWL-TV, the alleged victim is a high school senior.  Who stands 5-1 and weighs a scant 70 pounds.  Judson is listed as 6-0, 195 pounds on his official Green Wave bio.

Police have stated that the alleged victim was punched in the face by Judson outside of a Zachary, La., Waffle House.  That one punch, “a witness said, flipped Coleman face-first onto the pavement,” WWL-TV wrote.

From the television station’s report:

Coleman’s mother, Desiree Coleman, said the two did not know each other, and her daughter didn’t pick a fight. Still, she ended up hospitalized, in intensive care, with horrific injuries. Four days after the punch, both of her eyes are still swollen shut.

“She had multiple facial fractures. She has to have surgery, but it’s not clear what the surgery’s going to be until some of the swelling goes down,” said Desiree Coleman.

The Colemans want to see him prosecuted. Denisha has undergone CT scans and X-rays, and Will Likely need surgery for eye fractures and a broken nose.

The station added “[i]t will also cost this high school senior her walk across the stage this Friday.”

Thursday, Tulane announced that Judson had been dismissed from the football team.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019.  The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games.  That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.

USC bringing back Chris Claiborne, Hayes Pullard as quality control staffers

USC football
By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
USC continues to bolster its extended football staff.  This time, with names very familiar to Trojan Nation.

Earlier this month, USC swiped a pair LSU football video staffers.  Thursday, USC announced the hiring of a pair of quality control assistants.  Chris Claiborne (pictured) and Hayes Pullard will both serve as quality control staffers on the defensive side of the ball.

Familiar names, right?  Obviously, they should be.

The 41-year-old Claiborne played for USC football in the mid-nineties.  As a senior in 1998, the linebacker earned consensus All-American honors.  That same year, he claimed the Dick Butkus Award and was named as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The ninth-overall pick of the 1999 draft, Claiborne went on to a nine-year career in the NFL.

Claiborne, who received his degree from USC last year, began his coaching career at the high school level in California in 2013.  He was named as the head coach at Calabasas High School in 2018.  The San Diego native spent two seasons in that role — he went 17-6 — before resigning in December of 2019.

This, obviously, will mark Claiborne’s first foray into coaching at the collegiate level.

As for Pullard?  The Inglewood, Calif., native played for USC football from 2010-14.  Like Claiborne, Pullard was also a linebacker for the Trojans.  His last three seasons with the Pac-12 school, Pullard was a starter.  At the time of his departure, Pollard, a ’15 USC graduate, was seventh-all-time in program history in tackles with 369.

Pullard was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.  His five seasons in the pros consistently mainly of practice squad fodder.

This will mark 28-year-old Pullard’s first-ever job related to the coaching profession.