Memphis has officially expunged Kundarrius Taylor from its football roster. And, apparently, from its program.

In a short and sweet Twitter missive last week, Taylor announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. The specific missive? “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it. That was the extent of the missive.

According to 247Sports.com, the wide receiver was removed from the team last week. Subsequent to that, it has been confirmed by a Memphis football official that Taylor is indeed in the portal.

The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school. Probably. Which leads us to…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.

The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.

Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign. They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.

Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December. Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.