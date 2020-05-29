Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now everyone will fully understand why Tulane pulled the trigger on dismissing one of its football players.

Tulane football player Tyler Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery. While the details were scant, it was reported that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures and was initially placed in ICU.

According to WWL-TV, the alleged victim is a high school senior. Who stands 5-1 and weighs a scant 70 pounds. Judson is listed as 6-0, 195 pounds on his official Green Wave bio.

Police have stated that the alleged victim was punched in the face by Judson outside of a Zachary, La., Waffle House. That one punch, “a witness said, flipped Coleman face-first onto the pavement,” WWL-TV wrote.

From the television station’s report:

Coleman’s mother, Desiree Coleman, said the two did not know each other, and her daughter didn’t pick a fight. Still, she ended up hospitalized, in intensive care, with horrific injuries. Four days after the punch, both of her eyes are still swollen shut. “She had multiple facial fractures. She has to have surgery, but it’s not clear what the surgery’s going to be until some of the swelling goes down,” said Desiree Coleman. … The Colemans want to see him prosecuted. Denisha has undergone CT scans and X-rays, and Will Likely need surgery for eye fractures and a broken nose.

The station added “[i]t will also cost this high school senior her walk across the stage this Friday.”

Thursday, Tulane announced that Judson had been dismissed from the football team.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019. The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state. He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games. That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.