Disturbing details emerge in dismissed Tulane DB Tyler Judson’s battery arrest

By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Now everyone will fully understand why Tulane pulled the trigger on dismissing one of its football players.

Tulane football player Tyler Judson was arrested Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.  Judson is facing a charge of second-degree battery.  While the details were scant, it was reported that the female victim sustained multiple facial fractures and was initially placed in ICU.

According to WWL-TV, the alleged victim is a high school senior.  Who stands 5-1 and weighs a scant 70 pounds.  Judson is listed as 6-0, 195 pounds on his official Green Wave bio.

Police have stated that the alleged victim was punched in the face by Judson outside of a Zachary, La., Waffle House.  That one punch, “a witness said, flipped Coleman face-first onto the pavement,” WWL-TV wrote.

From the television station’s report:

Coleman’s mother, Desiree Coleman, said the two did not know each other, and her daughter didn’t pick a fight. Still, she ended up hospitalized, in intensive care, with horrific injuries. Four days after the punch, both of her eyes are still swollen shut.

“She had multiple facial fractures. She has to have surgery, but it’s not clear what the surgery’s going to be until some of the swelling goes down,” said Desiree Coleman.

The Colemans want to see him prosecuted. Denisha has undergone CT scans and X-rays, and Will Likely need surgery for eye fractures and a broken nose.

The station added “[i]t will also cost this high school senior her walk across the stage this Friday.”

Thursday, Tulane announced that Judson had been dismissed from the football team.

As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest. Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.

Judson was a three-star member of the Tulane football Class of 2019.  The Zachary, LA, product was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was the highest-rated signne in the Green Wave’s class that cycle.

As a true freshman, Judson appeared in four games.  That allowed the safety to take a redshirt for his first year with the AAC school.

USC continues to bolster its extended football staff.  This time, with names very familiar to Trojan Nation.

Earlier this month, USC swiped a pair LSU football video staffers.  Thursday, USC announced the hiring of a pair of quality control assistants.  Chris Claiborne (pictured) and Hayes Pullard will both serve as quality control staffers on the defensive side of the ball.

Familiar names, right?  Obviously, they should be.

The 41-year-old Claiborne played for USC football in the mid-nineties.  As a senior in 1998, the linebacker earned consensus All-American honors.  That same year, he claimed the Dick Butkus Award and was named as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The ninth-overall pick of the 1999 draft, Claiborne went on to a nine-year career in the NFL.

Claiborne, who received his degree from USC last year, began his coaching career at the high school level in California in 2013.  He was named as the head coach at Calabasas High School in 2018.  The San Diego native spent two seasons in that role — he went 17-6 — before resigning in December of 2019.

This, obviously, will mark Claiborne’s first foray into coaching at the collegiate level.

As for Pullard?  The Inglewood, Calif., native played for USC football from 2010-14.  Like Claiborne, Pullard was also a linebacker for the Trojans.  His last three seasons with the Pac-12 school, Pullard was a starter.  At the time of his departure, Pollard, a ’15 USC graduate, was seventh-all-time in program history in tackles with 369.

Pullard was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.  His five seasons in the pros consistently mainly of practice squad fodder.

This will mark 28-year-old Pullard’s first-ever job related to the coaching profession.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the Paterno family filing a lawsuit against the NCAA

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: ‘Severe case of homesickness’ at root of five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy’s USC-Texas conundrum
THE SYNOPSIS: The five-star 2019 California prospect signed with USC.  Then transferred to Texas.  Then moved back to the Trojans.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky dismisses LB charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana
THE SYNOPSIS: Yep, that’ll lead to Ye Olde Boot.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida AD Jeremy Foley suggests no long-term revival of Gators-Hurricanes
THE SYNOPSIS: In August of last year, a future Florida-Miami home-and-home was confirmed.  For the 2024 (Gainesville) and 2025 (Miami Gardens) season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Michigan has offensive coordinator position endowed
THE SYNOPSIS: Well-endowed, actually.  To the tune of $3 million.

2013

THE HEADLINE: As expected, Paterno family files suit against the NCAA
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the family of the disgraced College Football Hall of Famer voluntarily dismissed the suit.  There was no settlement in any form or fashion.  Because, well.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Michigan recruit says he’s received death threats over Twitter stunt
THE SYNOPSIS: Logan Tuley-Tillman had burned Ohio State recruiting material.  OSU fans didn’t take kindly.  And, as we’ve stated myriad times, the rivalry that is The Game has no offseason.

After a brief reprieve, the transfer portal continues to be unkind to the Texas State football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Devin Henderson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That would be the defensive lineman’s first step in leaving the Texas State football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If Henderson were to land at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the lineman with three years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.

Henderson was a two-star member of the Texas State football Class of 2019.  The LaPorte, Texas, native didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and used his redshirt season.

Henderson is at least the fourth Texas State football player to enter the portal this year.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.

Conversely, offensive lineman JP Urquidez transferred in from Texas in late April.  Or, more specifically, he committed to the Bobcats.

Once again, Notre Dame has added a Power Five football player.  And this one has been decidedly expected.

In early JanuaryTrevor Speights became one of more than a dozen Stanford players who had entered the NCAA transfer database. A month later, it was reported that Notre Dame football was viewed as the front-runner early on in the process.

In an update earlier this week, Speights confirmed that Notre Dame is still very much in play.  As is, oddly enough, Rice.

Thursday night, Speights confirmed that, yes, he is moving on to the Notre Dame football team.

“I am thankful for my time at Stanford and for everyone who has helped me while I was there,” the back wrote on Twitter. “It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pursue my dreams on and off the field. I’m thankful to have had great teammates whom I have created lifelong bonds with.  I look forward to what y’all do in the future. I will miss y’all! …

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process.  It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.”

Speights, incidentally, will head to South Bend as a graduate transfer.

Familiarity certainly played a role in the decision.

Lance Taylor was the running backs coach at Stanford before taking the same job with Notre Dame football in January of last year.  He was Speights’ position coach and helped recruit him to the Cardinal.

Speights was a three-star 2016 signee.  After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.