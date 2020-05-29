Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USC continues to bolster its extended football staff. This time, with names very familiar to Trojan Nation.

Earlier this month, USC swiped a pair LSU football video staffers. Thursday, USC announced the hiring of a pair of quality control assistants. Chris Claiborne (pictured) and Hayes Pullard will both serve as quality control staffers on the defensive side of the ball.

Familiar names, right? Obviously, they should be.

The 41-year-old Claiborne played for USC football in the mid-nineties. As a senior in 1998, the linebacker earned consensus All-American honors. That same year, he claimed the Dick Butkus Award and was named as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The ninth-overall pick of the 1999 draft, Claiborne went on to a nine-year career in the NFL.

Claiborne, who received his degree from USC last year, began his coaching career at the high school level in California in 2013. He was named as the head coach at Calabasas High School in 2018. The San Diego native spent two seasons in that role — he went 17-6 — before resigning in December of 2019.

This, obviously, will mark Claiborne’s first foray into coaching at the collegiate level.

As for Pullard? The Inglewood, Calif., native played for USC football from 2010-14. Like Claiborne, Pullard was also a linebacker for the Trojans. His last three seasons with the Pac-12 school, Pullard was a starter. At the time of his departure, Pollard, a ’15 USC graduate, was seventh-all-time in program history in tackles with 369.

Pullard was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. His five seasons in the pros consistently mainly of practice squad fodder.

This will mark 28-year-old Pullard’s first-ever job related to the coaching profession.