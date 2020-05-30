Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Will Muschamp still embraces Oklahoma drill banned by NFL

THE SYNOPSIS: “It’s man-on-man and lining up and whipping somebody’s ass. That’s what it all comes down to.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: Texas AD Chris Del Conte riffs on renewal of Texas-A&M rivalry

THE SYNOPSIS: What I hear when both sides talk about renewing the rivalry. “Blah blah blah. Blah. Blah blah blah blah blah blah. Blah blah.”

2017

THE HEADLINE: A&M AD very publicly puts Kevin Sumlin on hot seat; ‘Coach knows he has to win… win this year’

THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, Sumlin was fired by A&M. The coach posted a 51-26 record in six seasons in College Station. Sumlin was hired in January of 2018 as Arizona’s new head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor hires Jim Grobe as acting head coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Grobe, temporarily, replaced the disgraced Art Briles in Waco.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Late-80s Penn State recruit claims sexual abuse by Jerry Sandusky

THE SYNOPSIS: “The sickening saga that is Jerry Sandusky has taken yet another sordid twist.”

2014

THE HEADLINE: Missed phone call cost LSU a four-star 2014 D-lineman?

THE SYNOPSIS: Ah, the vagaries of recruiting teenagers. Breeland Speaks being this example, ultimately signing with Ole Miss after being “shunned.”

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gordon Gee’s remarks land the Ohio State president in hot water again

THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Ohio State president’s/standup comedian’s comments offended Catholics. And Louisville. And the SEC. And anyone with a sense of humor, really.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Porn shoot took center stage at L.A. Coliseum

THE SYNOPSIS: Don’t you just love offseason headlines?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel ‘encouraged’ to resign ‘for good of the program’

THE SYNOPSIS: Yep. On Memorial Day nine years ago today. The Sweatervest dropped the mother of all holiday bombs. I’d say, though, that Ohio State recovered quite nicely under, ultimately, Urban Meyer.