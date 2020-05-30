college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jim Tressel resigning as Ohio State’s head coach after being ‘encouraged’ to do so ‘for the good of the program

May 30, 2020
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 30, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Will Muschamp still embraces Oklahoma drill banned by NFL
THE SYNOPSIS: “It’s man-on-man and lining up and whipping somebody’s ass. That’s what it all comes down to.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: Texas AD Chris Del Conte riffs on renewal of Texas-A&M rivalry
THE SYNOPSIS: What I hear when both sides talk about renewing the rivalry. “Blah blah blah.  Blah.  Blah blah blah blah blah blah.  Blah blah.

2017

THE HEADLINE: A&M AD very publicly puts Kevin Sumlin on hot seat; ‘Coach knows he has to win… win this year’
THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, Sumlin was fired by A&M.  The coach posted a 51-26 record in six seasons in College Station.  Sumlin was hired in January of 2018 as Arizona’s new head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor hires Jim Grobe as acting head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Grobe, temporarily, replaced the disgraced Art Briles in Waco.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Late-80s Penn State recruit claims sexual abuse by Jerry Sandusky
THE SYNOPSIS: “The sickening saga that is Jerry Sandusky has taken yet another sordid twist.”

2014

THE HEADLINE: Missed phone call cost LSU a four-star 2014 D-lineman?
THE SYNOPSIS: Ah, the vagaries of recruiting teenagers. Breeland Speaks being this example, ultimately signing with Ole Miss after being “shunned.”

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gordon Gee’s remarks land the Ohio State president in hot water again
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Ohio State president’s/standup comedian’s comments offended Catholics.  And Louisville.  And the SEC.  And anyone with a sense of humor, really.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Porn shoot took center stage at L.A. Coliseum
THE SYNOPSIS: Don’t you just love offseason headlines?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel ‘encouraged’ to resign ‘for good of the program’
THE SYNOPSIS: Yep.  On Memorial Day nine years ago today.  The Sweatervest dropped the mother of all holiday bombs. I’d say, though, that Ohio State recovered quite nicely under, ultimately, Urban Meyer.

College coaches speak out following death of George Floyd

May 30, 2020
The despicable, abhorrent, unconscionable murder of George Floyd has touched myriad aspects of our society.  College football is no different.

Monday night, 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police Department officer took a knee on the man’s neck.  For several minutes.  Floyd was a black man.  The police officer is a white man.

“I can’t breathe, please, the knee in my neck. I can’t move … my neck … I’m through, I’m through.”

Four police officers connected to the death of Floyd were fired.  The white officer who murdered Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged in the black man’s death.  The 19-year veteran of the force is facing one count each of of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Wednesday, the University of Minnesota significantly distanced itself from the Minneapolis Police Department.  The MPD assisted the university for large events, including Minnesota football games.

In the days since, college football coaches have decried the fatal brutality.  On the Rich Eisen Show Thursday, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh spoke about the “horrendous… outrageous” murder (my words, not the coach’s) of George Floyd.

On Twitter in the ensuing days, Harbaugh’s colleagues at the collegiate level — including one ex-coach who is now an athletic director — have used their platform to decry the senseless murder of George Floyd.

 

 

Iowa schedules 2024 game vs. Troy at Kinnick Stadium

May 30, 2020
Iowa has completed its 2024 football schedule.  And has done so with a Group of Five opponent.

Friday, both Iowa and Troy announced that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future one-off game.  Specifically, the Hawkeyes and Trojans will square off Sept. 14 of 2024.  At Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, of course.

That meeting four years out will mark the first-ever between the Big Ten and Sun Belt schools.

Troy made sure to note in its release that the game “will be its first to Big Ten country since the Trojans knocked off Nebraska in 2018.” The SBC program had lost its previous eight games versus B1G members.

On the Iowa side of the equation, the agreement completes the program’s 2024 football schedule.  UI will face Illinois State Aug. 31.  The following weekend, they’ll host in-state rival Iowa State.  All three of Iowa’s non-conference games that year will be played at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa also confirmed a shift to its 2023 schedule.  From the release:

In addition to the contract completing the 2024 schedule, Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.

Ex-Oklahoma four-star DE Ron Tatum Jr. commits UTSA

May 29, 2020
UTSA is now the home for a one-time, big-time football recruit.  Unofficially, the Roadrunners are his new home we should say.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Ron Tatum Jr., announced that he has committed to the UTSA football team.  The defensive lineman spent the 2019 season at Northeast Oklahoma A&M.

Tatum would be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020, although 247Sports.com lists his class as 2021.

“I want to start out by saying God is great and he steady showing me he has a plan,” the lineman wrote. “I want to Thank my entire family, my siblings and especially my dad and mom for staying with me and believing in me through this challenging journey.  I also want to Thank NEO Football and the University, especially Coach Allen and Coach Crissup for always pushing me and believing me when things got tough.

“With that being said I’ll be committing to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)! Thanks you Coach Traylor and Coach Wright for giving me another opportunity.”

Tatum was a four-star member of Oklahoma’s Class of 2018.  The Oklahoma City native was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the Sooner State.  He was also the No. 5 strongside defensive end in the country.

Tatum took a redshirt as a true freshman for the Sooners.  In February of 2019, the 6-5, 270-pound end entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  The Roadrunners are now 19-29 under head coach Frank Wilson.  The C-USA school is scheduled to open the 2020 season against defending national champ LSU.  In Baton Rouge.

Kent State QB Marquez Glover makes move to the transfer portal

May 29, 2020
It’s been a rough last few weeks for the Kent State football program

It’s starting punter the past three years, Derek Adams, transferred to Northwestern.  Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, who had committed to Kent State football in March, opted late last month to transfer to Texas Tech instead.

Now, 247Sports.com has reported, quarterback Marquez Glover has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As he’ll be just a redshirt sophomore entering 2020, Glover will very likely have to sit out the 202 season.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility moving forward in 2021.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Grover was a member of the Kent State football Class of 2018.  The Florida prospect didn’t see the field in the regular season during his time with the MAC school.  He did, though, show flashes of talent during the 2019 spring game.

Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible football season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.