As Chad Lunsford continues to build the Georgia Southern football team, he’s been afforded some additional security.
Friday, Georgia Southern announced a one-year contract extension for its head football coach. Lunsford is now signed through 2024.
“My family and I would like to thank Dr. Marrero, Jared Benko and the Athletic Foundation for this contract extension,” Lunsford said in a statement. “Georgia Southern is a special place and we are very proud to be a small part of such an awesome program. We will continue to work hard to help our student-athletes to grow as GS Men. Our program is on the rise and we are excited about the commitment shown to us as well as our commitment to give back to the University and the Athletic Department.”
In October of 2017, Tyson Summers was fired as the Georgia Southern football coach. Lunsford replaced him on an interim basis. A month later, Lunsford was named the permanent replacement.
GSU went 2-10 that 2017 season. In the two years since, the Eagles have gone 17-9. Included in that was a 10-win 2018 season. During that campaign, the program claimed its first-ever bowl win as an FBS program.
“Chad Lunsford’s management of our football program, from developing young men of character to coaching them on the field, has been exceptional,” said athletic director Jared Benko. “He is a leader that is committed to doing things the right way. Chad represents our institution and state with great pride – both on and off the field. We look forward to his continued leadership of our football program.”
A high-profile addition to the Colorado football roster is apparently no more.
Antonio Alfano was suspended by the Colorado football team in early March for unspecified violations of team rules. Two months later, it’s been confirmed by a Colorado football official that Alfano is no longer a member of the Buffaloes. In fact, the defensive lineman is no longer even enrolled at the Pac-12 school.
No reason for the divorce was given.
On his personal Twitter account in early November, Alfano announced that he officially decided to move on from Alabama to Colorado. Alfano’s decision came shortly after taking a visit to the CU campus, and nearly a month after officially entering the NCAA transfer database.
This week’s development was the latest in what’s been a series of headlines for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019. And not necessarily positive headlines. To say the least.
Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.
On Twitter in mid-September of 2019, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time. Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.
Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues. The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.
During summer camp last year, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.
A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.
One final note: Alfano went to three different high schools in four years. Which means, in less than six years, he’s been part of five different football programs.
The next buyer, beware.
Count Pitt as the latest football domino to fall. And a positive one at that.
Last week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be returning June 8. Both Ohio State and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so are Clemson and Louisville. Nebraska, meanwhile, has targeted June 1.
Friday, Pitt confirmed that it will be joining its ACC counterparts by welcoming student-athletes, including football players, back to campus June 8. The athletes will be permitted to participate in voluntary workouts upon their return. Upon that return, the athletes will undergo an unspecified period of quarantine.
The university will also enforce strict protocols. From the school’s release:
- Substantial education for all coaches and student-athletes on Pitt’s safety protocols and their responsibility for maintaining them
- A testing protocol developed with input from infectious disease experts and other medical professionals
- Significantly enhanced cleaning protocols for all athletic facilities
- Mandatory daily screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes and staff
- Utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure and potential virus spread
- Social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, as well as strategic use of smaller groups for strength and conditioning sessions
- Contact tracing course completion by all athletics training staff members
“Preparation for the safe return of our student-athletes, beginning with football on June 8, has been a comprehensive team effort,” athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Our athletic department has worked diligently with University leadership and medical experts using one guiding principle: the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. Our current climate dictates that we stay vigilant and flexible in response to fluid circumstances. However, thanks to the efforts of many outstanding medical professionals, we are confident in our campus return plan.”
Nebraska and its football roster has taken a handful of hits this offseason. This week, the hits kept on coming.
Henry Gray on Twitter Friday announced that he will be entering the transfer database. That would mark the defensive back’s first step in leaving the Nebraska football program. In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.
“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for everything they have done for me in the time that I was there,” Gray wrote. “Due to a[n] unanticipated family situation I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Gray was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. The Miami native was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country. He was also the No. 43 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida. Something else? He was the second-highest-rated signee for the Cornhuskers.
Given the fact that he cited family issues, it appears likely Gray will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility at another FBS school.
Gray is one of at least 13 scholarship Cornhuskers who have left the program for one reason or another this offseason. Included in those are:
Additionally, three walk-on offensive linemen have left as well.
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, protests have erupted across the country. Overnight, those protests hit the home for college football history.
A peaceful protest in Atlanta Friday turned violent later in the night as many numerous businesses in the city were vandalized and looted. According to myriad media outlets, one of those that suffered damage was the College Football Hall of Fame.
Fortunately, one of the reports stated, “none of the artifacts or history memorabilia was damaged… just the glass in front of the store.” One report, though, described the hall as being “destroyed.”
“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the friends and family of George Floyd,” College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin said in a statement. “We support the peaceful protests that honor his memory but unfortunately they deteriorated into chaos and disorder. We are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and the Hall of Fame. As our Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, we are better than this, better than this as a city, and better than this as a country.
“In the coming days and weeks, we’ll work to pick up the pieces, to build back the sacred walls that housed memories and honored those who played the game many of whom fought these same injustices throughout their storied careers.”