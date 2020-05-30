Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The despicable, abhorrent, unconscionable murder of George Floyd has touched myriad aspects of our society. College football is no different.

Monday night, 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police Department officer took a knee on the man’s neck. For several minutes. Floyd was a black man. The police officer is a white man.

“I can’t breathe, please, the knee in my neck. I can’t move … my neck … I’m through, I’m through.”

Four police officers connected to the death of Floyd were fired. The white officer who murdered Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged in the black man’s death. The 19-year veteran of the force is facing one count each of of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Wednesday, the University of Minnesota significantly distanced itself from the Minneapolis Police Department. The MPD assisted the university for large events, including Minnesota football games.

In the days since, college football coaches have decried the fatal brutality. On the Rich Eisen Show Thursday, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh spoke about the “horrendous… outrageous” murder (my words, not the coach’s) of George Floyd.

On Twitter in the ensuing days, Harbaugh’s colleagues at the collegiate level — including one ex-coach who is now an athletic director — have used their platform to decry the senseless murder of George Floyd.

As so many of us have seen and felt, I deeply hurt for the injustice we have in our country. We must find a way to treat each other the way we want to be treated, with unity and respect. As a nation, we must overcome it. And we must begin now. 🙏 — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 30, 2020

I pray for Justice. I pray for the courage to stand for what is right. I pray for the end of hate n our country. I pray for those hurting, and afraid. I pray that we see the NEED FOR CHANGE🙏 pic.twitter.com/rCl7jzfBIr — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) May 30, 2020

Jesus Christ is the ONLY way… praying for our country more than ever. As Christians we must be that example of Christ’s unconditional love for ALL. pic.twitter.com/7A7Dx6iu99 — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) May 30, 2020

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) May 29, 2020

A message from our Head Coach (@CoachWaltBell) on recent events in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/wPnSsggXhw — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) May 28, 2020

I learned a lot from listening to our Leadership Council today. pic.twitter.com/soLEtIPQXF — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) May 29, 2020

My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 29, 2020

Silence at a time like this is unacceptable, and complicit, especially from those who are privileged. Racism cannot be ignored. We can be better. We MUST be better. We ALL have a responsibility if we’re going to fight systems of oppression. Listen, love, respect, act. 💜 — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) May 29, 2020

Statement from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/KS8Al5aFsr — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 29, 2020

Race, Color or Creed. My Heart Aches & we ALL need to take a Stand to make this world a better place 4 EVERYONE#CoachesStandforJustice #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/DR6kUXkYZl — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) May 29, 2020