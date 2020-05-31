Nick Saban has one of the most powerful voices in college football. Some would argue the most powerful voice. Sunday, he’s using that voice as the nation careens deeper into crisis.

In the aftermath of the despicable, abhorrent, unconscionable murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, at the knee of a white police officer, myriad FBS head coaches have spoken out and spoken up. In fact, nearly six dozen of them have done so as of this posting.

Sunday evening, Nick Saban added his voice to the burgeoning call for change. Below is the Alabama head football coach’s statement, in its entirety: