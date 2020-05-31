Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Tennessee football player would be the latest to trigger a reset of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. If it were still a thing, of course.

Multiple media outlets reported overnight that Tim Jordan was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Vols running back is facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is a third-degree felony. The other two are misdemeanors.

According to the Knoxville News, the Tennessee football player was seen speeding and swerving into the bicycle lane. From the News:

The officers stopped the vehicle and reported smelling “a strong odor of cannabis emanating from inside.” Jordan, 20, was behind the wheel, and a 17-year-old male was in the passenger seat. Both seemed “extremely nervous,” the warrant reads. Jordan told the officers he was carrying a gun in his back pocket without a concealed carry permit, according to the warrant. The handgun, a Ruger LCP pistol, was found in his back pocket, loaded and unholstered. Inside the vehicle the detectives reported finding a small bag containing about 9.25 grams of marijuana, as well as a scale and several small plastic bags.

Thus far, the Tennessee football program has not commented on the development.

Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers.

The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games. This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols. The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.

All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville. The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.