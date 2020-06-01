One member of the Clemson football program has been dealt a very significant blow. Whether it’s a blow that costs him the remainder of his career remains to be seen.

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Late last month, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery in June. A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

Monday, Swinney confirmed that Ross will undergo surgery this month. In doing so, Swinney also confirmed that the receiver will miss the entire 2020 season. And, it’s an issue that could end his playing career.

Breaking injury update from Clemson: Justyn Ross is going to have surgery Friday. When he had an X-ray after the spring injury, he learned he was born with something called congenital fusion. He will not play this season. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

Dabo Swinney just said Justyn Ross will not play this season. Said there's no guarantee he can play football again. Has a congenital fusion that he was born with. It showed up in an X-ray this spring. Will have surgery this Friday. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) June 1, 2020

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions. This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers