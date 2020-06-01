Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a series of losses this offseason, Nebraska is on the positive side of a football roster move. And it involves a local boy for good measure.

Jared Bubak began exploring the possibility of leaving Arizona State earlier this offseason. Over the weekend, the tight end revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Nebraska football team. Interestingly, he’ll be joining the Cornhuskers as a walk-on.

Because of that, and the fact that he is an ASU graduate, he’ll be eligible to play for the Big Ten school this coming season.

Bubak is a native of Lincoln, Neb. He actually committed to Nebraska before flipping to Arizona State football.

“After speaking with the coaching staff, I have decided to finish my last year of eligibility with the University of Nebraska as a walk-on,” Bubak wrote. “This transfer portal process has solidified how important the state of Nebraska is to me and my family. The chance to come back home and play for Coach [Scott] Frost was an easy decision for me and I’m excited to represent the people of Nebraska.

“I just didn’t want to be living with that what-if,” said Bubak in explaining his decision to the Lincoln Journal Star. “What if I had gone to Nebraska? So I always knew for my last year I wanted to come back home and see what happens.

Bubak was a three-star 2016 signee for the Sun Devils. He was the No. 2 player in the state of Nebraska regardless of position.

The 6-5, 242-pound Bubak appeared in 17 games during his time at ASU. Seven of those appearances came a season ago. He didn’t catch a pass during his time in Tempe, although he did return one kick. For minus-four yards.

At least 13 scholarship Cornhuskers who have left the program for one reason or another this offseason. Included in those are:

Additionally, three walk-on offensive linemen have left as well.