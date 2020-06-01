Ohio State already owns the top recruiting class in the next cycle. The Buckeyes could be set to add to its prospect riches. Maybe.

On Twitter Sunday, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina and Texas A&M. And, of course, Ohio State.

That quartet, though, will very likely have to wait a while for a decision.

“So far it is still Dec. 1,” Grimes told 247Sports.com when asked about Decision Day. “I am looking for more of a connection and knowing that there is someone there, that when I get there, I can trust, and someone who is going to develop me. Who is going to develop me more and who is going to put me in a position where I can play, ball out and get developed for the next level?”

Whichever school ultimately signs Grimes, they’ll be getting one of the highest-rated 2021 prospects.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

Ohio State currently holds the top-rated class in the country. The Buckeyes currently hold verbals from four five-star 2021 prospects. The next 11 schools have a combined four such commitments.

As for the other three schools involved in the chase for Grimes? North Carolina holds the No. 4 class, while Georgia is 12th and Texas A&M is 24th.