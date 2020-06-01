Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Pat Dye, Auburn has lost one of its most storied head coaches.

Last month, Dye was hospitalized for kidney-related issues. During that hospital stay, Dye tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, his son, NFL agent Pat Dye Jr., stated that “[w]e fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable.

Sadly, 247Sports.com is now reporting that Dye died on Monday at 80. A cause of death has not been released.

The website wrote that “Dye, who was moved to Bethany House in Auburn following a stay at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, listened to phone calls on Monday morning from family, friends and former players on Monday morning.”

A Georgia native, Dye played his college football at the University of Georgia. He began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Alabama from 1965-73. From there he became the head coach at East Carolina from 1974-79, then at Wyoming for one season in 1980.

Most famously, though, Pat Dye spent a dozen seasons as the head coach at Auburn. From 1981-92, Dye went 99-39-4 with the Tigers. Included in that was a 6-6 record in the Iron Bowl. And a national championship in 1983.

Under a cloud of NCAA controversy, it was announced on the eve of the 1992 Alabama game that Dye would be resigning at season’s end. There was also the Condoleeza Rice playoff committee flap.

All told, though, Dye went 153-62-5 as a head coach. In 2005, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.