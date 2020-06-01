Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SMU is once again on the positive side of the football transfer portal.

Earlier this offseason, Chris Naggar entered the NCAA transfer database. This weekend, 247Sports.com indicated that the kicking specialist has transferred into the SMU football program.

As of yet, neither the player nor the school has confirmed the development.

Naggar would be heading to the Mustangs as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Naggar joined the Texas Longhorns as part of its Class of 2016. His first three years in Austin, the Arlington, Tex., native didn’t see the field.

This past season, Naggar appeared in seven games for the Longhorns. He punted the ball 25 times in 2019, averaging 39.3 yards per punt. He also kicked off three times in his seven appearances.

This offseason, SMU has added a pair of Power Five transfers to its football roster. Stanford offensive lineman Mike Williams joined the AAC team in February. Arkansas wide receiver TQ Jackson did the same three months later. Additionally, starting linebacker Richard Moore was granted a sixth season of eligibility.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984. In December, SMU announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Sonny Dykes.