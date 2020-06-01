USC has one less booster for its football program.
Former Los Angeles Police Department Union attorney Marla Brown is a USC graduate. She is also officially registered as a USC football booster. Or, she was.
In the wake of the abhorrent murder of George Floyd, peaceful protests have, in some cases, devolved into riots and looting across the country. In tweets posted to her Twitter account Sunday morning, Brown stated “Shoot the protestors” and exclaimed, “they need to be shot.”
While the tweets are no longer available as Brown has subsequently deleted her Twitter account, they were saved for posterity.
LAPD Union attorney Marla Brown says the protestors should be shot pic.twitter.com/NuSVBOWFFx
— StolenBeer (@TheStolenBeer) May 31, 2020
The LAPD made it perfectly clear that Brown is not an employee. Then USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced in a statement that the USC football program is severing its ties with Brown. “Racism and hate speech will not be tolerated,” Bohn wrote in a tweet that contained his statement, which appears in full below:
Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster. Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future purchases.
Thank you to the USC community for helping us identity this individual so that we could move swiftly to terminate our relationship. We stand in solidarity with the Black community.