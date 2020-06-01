Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Virginia and Neal Brown continue to make hay in the football transfer portal.

In mid-May, safety Scottie Young tweeted his move from Arizona to West Virginia football. A day later, Maryland defensive end Bryce Brand did the same.

As the calendar has flipped from May to June, Tyler Sumpter announced that he is headed to the West Virginia football team as well. Sumpter made the announcement via Ye Olde Twitter Machine. And with a very well-done video.

The kicking specialist had entered the transfer database earlier this offseason.

COMMITTED TO WVU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6KrbGQX76K — Tyler Sumpter ❄️❄️ (@SumpterTyler) May 31, 2020

As a graduate transfer, Sumpter will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It will serve as his final season of eligibility as well.

Neal Brown is entering his second season as the West Virginia head football coach. Prior to that? He was the head coach at Troy. And recruited Sumpter to the Trojans.

In talking to 247Sports.com, Sumpter revealed that familiarity with God’s Country also played a role in his decision.

“Both of my parents are from West Virginia,” he said. “My dad’s dad was a coal miner for years. My mom’s brother and her friends still live up there and are season ticket holders. I grew up a WVU fan, watching Pat White and Owen Schmitt. To me, it’s like going back home.”

The past three seasons, Sumpter has been both the punter and placekicker for Troy. In 2018, he earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a kicker. And third-team honors as a punter. The same season.

In that stretch, Sumpter connected on 39-of-51 field-goal attempts. He was also perfect on all 125 point-afters. Punting-wise, the Alabama native averaged 42.2 yards 156 career attempts.

At WVU, Sumpter stated that he Will Likely focus on punting. He could, though, be part of any kicking competition.