The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tyler Venables commits to Clemson

THE SYNOPSIS: That signee is the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Tyler’s older brother, Jake, also plays for the Tigers.

2017

THE HEADLINE: In sentencing Penn State officials, judge wonders why the late Joe Paterno didn’t do more

THE SYNOPSIS: “It is one of the great sorrows of my life… I wish I had done more.” Those were Joe Paterno‘s words in announcing his retirement from Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

2016

THE HEADLINE: In first comments since dismissal, Art Briles acknowledges he ‘would have done certain things differently’

THE SYNOPSIS: Gee, ya think Art?

2016

THE HEADLINE: On Big 12 revote, Baker Mayfield gets another year of eligibility

THE SYNOPSIS: A year later, the Oklahoma quarterback won the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

2015

THE HEADLINE: UConn creates rivalry with UCF… to the surprise of UCF

THE SYNOPSIS: The Civil Conflict is dead. Long live the Civil Conflict.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Buckeye Brian Rolle channeled inner Nancy Reagan, just said no to benefits

THE SYNOPSIS: Such a great headline. I miss Mr. Ben Kercheval.