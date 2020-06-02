For at least the fifth time this year, Georgia Tech has seen a player enter the football transfer portal.
According to Rivals.com, Kelton Dawson has taken the first step in leaving the Georgia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed the portal move.
The defensive end has thus far declined to address his impending departure on Twitter.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Dawson was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017. At this point, it’s unclear if he will be leaving the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer. Should he follow through, of course.
The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. Dawson then appeared in one game in 2018, recording his first career tackle. A season ago, he started seven of 11 games. In that action, he was credited with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
As for the other four Tech football player who entered the portal in 2020?
- Quarterback Lucas Johnson (HERE)
- Kicker Brenton King (HERE)
- Kicker Wesley Wells (HERE)
- Defensive back Ajani Kerr (HERE)
Johnson, incidentally, transferred to San Diego State last month.