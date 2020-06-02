Georgia Tech football
Georgia Tech DE Kelton Dawson makes his way into the transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT
For at least the fifth time this year, Georgia Tech has seen a player enter the football transfer portal.

According to Rivals.com, Kelton Dawson has taken the first step in leaving the Georgia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed the portal move.

The defensive end has thus far declined to address his impending departure on Twitter.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Dawson was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017.  At this point, it’s unclear if he will be leaving the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer.  Should he follow through, of course.

The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Dawson then appeared in one game in 2018, recording his first career tackle.  A season ago, he started seven of 11 games.  In that action, he was credited with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

As for the other four Tech football player who entered the portal in 2020?

Clemson assistant football coach accused of using the N-word years ago issues statement

Clemson football
By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Clemson football was the subject throughout Tuesday of an incident a couple of years in the making.  And, not surprisingly, they have addressed it.  But first, the back story.

On Twitter this morning, former Clemson walk-on football player Kanyton Tuttle laid a damning claim on Dabo Swinney.  Specifically, that the Clemson head football coach had allowed one of his assistants “to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions.”

In a subsequent interview with The State, former Clemson tight end D.J. Greenlee acknowledged that the assistant, who he identified as current special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Danny Pearman (pictured), had indeed used the N-word.  However, Greenlee, who played for the Tigers from 2013-17, explained that Pearman did not call any player the N-word.  Instead…

“It was just a heated argument during practice, basically,” Greenlee told the newspaper. “Me and the coach got into it and I was speaking with one of my teammates. He heard me use the n-word basically, and basically tried to correct me by saying the n-word back.

“He wasn’t saying that I was a n-word. It was, using the tone, in a word like, ‘OK … I was talking to my teammate and you came over here.'”

In the end, Clemson football did the expected.  And released a statement attributed to Pearman.

Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake involving D.J. Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat.

While I did not direct the term at any player, I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.

I apologized to D.J. at the conclusion of practice, who then appropriately raised his concern to Coach Swinney. Coach and I met to discuss the incident, and he reiterated that my language was unacceptable. I later apologized again as well as expressed my sincere regret to our position group the following day.

I love the young men who choose to come to our university, and I would never do anything to intentionally hurt them. I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff.

Stanford transfer Dylan Powell granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA at Indiana

Indiana football
By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
It was a banner day on the eligibility front for one Indiana football player.

Dylan Powell announced on Twitter Monday that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The Indiana football player already had a fifth season that he could use in 2020.  The additional year will allow the offensive lineman to take the field in 2021 as well.

“I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility,” Powell wrote. “All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO”

Powell actually began his collegiate career at Stanford.  A three-star 2016 signee, the Missouri native was the No. 14 player regardless of position in the Show Me State.

As a true freshman, Powell took a redshirt.  In 2017 and 2018, he combined to appear in 19 games.  In 2018, he started three games at guard and center.  That same season, he earned second-team All-Academic Pac-12 honors.

Scheduled to a be a starting guard for the Cardinal, Powell instead missed the entire 2019 campaign because of a torn labrum.  That, plus the redshirt season, earned him another season of eligibility.

Earlier this offseason, Powell enrolled in classes at Indiana and participated in spring football practice.

Powell is actually the second former Stanford player added to the Indiana football roster.  In mid-April, the Hoosiers confirmed the addition of cardinal defensive lineman Jovan Swann.  Both transfers will project as starters for the Big Ten school.

Louisiana lands Arizona State transfer OT Zach Robertson

Louisiana football
By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
There is another transfer loss for Arizona State, and this one will benefit the Louisiana football program.

We noted earlier today that tight end Jared Bubak had decided to transfer to Nebraska.  Sunday afternoon, former teammate Zach Robertson announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Louisiana football program.

Robertson also confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The offensive tackle will be coming to the Ragin’ Cajuns as a graduate transfer as well.

“First and foremost I’d like to give all glory and honor to God for blessing me with this opportunity.  I’ve been given the chance to play the game I love again,” the lineman wrote. “I want to thank the coaches at ULL and ASU for being genuine people that wanted to help me and my family during the process. …

I am extremely excited and ready to put a uniform back on, and make my family, and the people that have stood by me through the tough times proud.”

When Robertson gets to Lafayette, he’ll find a familiar face.

Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football.  Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils.  Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games.  He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017.  The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.

Ohio State WR and team captain C.J. Saunders arrested for curfew violation

Ohio State football
By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
An Ohio State football player has found himself at least tangentially in the widespread protests that have erupted across the country.

First reported by ElevenWarriors.com, C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday night following a protest near the OSU campus for violating the city of Columbus’ curfew.  It’s unclear if the Ohio State wide receiver and football team captain was a part of the protest.

Saunders was arrested at 10:45 local time last night.  A curfew of 10 p.m. and six a.m. has been in place for the past three days in Columbus.

As of yet, the Buckeyes have not commented on the off-field development.

Earlier in the day, Saunders appeared in a video that was released by the Ohio State football program.

Saunders began his career at OSU as a walk-on. Named a captain for the 2019 Buckeyes, he became the first walk-on to be so named since Joe Berger in 2016.  He missed all of last season, though, with an injury.

Because of injuries, Saunders is seeking a sixth season of eligibility that would allow him to play in 2020.  As of yet, neither he nor the team has received word from the NCAA on a waiver.

In 23 career games, Saunders has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown.  He’s also carried the ball eight times for another 73 yards.