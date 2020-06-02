Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a banner day on the eligibility front for one Indiana football player.

Dylan Powell announced on Twitter Monday that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The Indiana football player already had a fifth season that he could use in 2020. The additional year will allow the offensive lineman to take the field in 2021 as well.

“I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility,” Powell wrote. “All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO”

Powell actually began his collegiate career at Stanford. A three-star 2016 signee, the Missouri native was the No. 14 player regardless of position in the Show Me State.

As a true freshman, Powell took a redshirt. In 2017 and 2018, he combined to appear in 19 games. In 2018, he started three games at guard and center. That same season, he earned second-team All-Academic Pac-12 honors.

Scheduled to a be a starting guard for the Cardinal, Powell instead missed the entire 2019 campaign because of a torn labrum. That, plus the redshirt season, earned him another season of eligibility.

Earlier this offseason, Powell enrolled in classes at Indiana and participated in spring football practice.

Powell is actually the second former Stanford player added to the Indiana football roster. In mid-April, the Hoosiers confirmed the addition of cardinal defensive lineman Jovan Swann. Both transfers will project as starters for the Big Ten school.