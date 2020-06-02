Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As you will see, even Ohio State fans are applauding Jim Harbaugh on this one.

Organized by former Michigan football player Mahmoud Issa, hundreds of individuals gathered in Ann Arbor Tuesday to peacefully protest against police brutality. Among those individuals? Jim Harbaugh, of course. Joining him, mlive.com reported, were Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Mayor Christopher Taylor. And several unnamed U-M football players participated as well.

Jim Harbaugh, sporting a maize and blue mask, took part in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor this morning. (Story by @samgododge/ photo by @jenna_kieser) https://t.co/EA8GylePqv pic.twitter.com/PED0zerfn9 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) June 2, 2020

Jim Harbaugh even got a pat on the back from the most Buckeye-centric website on the planet.

We're going to clap for Harbaugh. But only this one time. 👏👏👏https://t.co/YJ57WexVPQ — Eleven Warriors (@11W) June 2, 2020

Last week, the Michigan head football coach spoke out about the “horrendous… outrageous” killing of George Floyd, whose murder at the knee of a white police officer has sparked peaceful protests as well as riots and looting.

“Today I’ll tell you what. I’m really very upset about the George Floyd death,” Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s got me preoccupied today. Horrendous. I’m just watching right now and looking forward to there being an investigation and waiting for charges. That’s completely outrageous.”

Tuesday, Issa explained his reasoning for the march.

“We all know there’s unrest going on in the community,” he said. “Everyone wants to do something, but they just don’t know where to start. By starting this, it gave everyone an easy way to help out, make a difference and get the message out.”