There is another transfer loss for Arizona State, and this one will benefit the Louisiana football program.

We noted earlier today that tight end Jared Bubak had decided to transfer to Nebraska. Sunday afternoon, former teammate Zach Robertson announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Louisiana football program.

Robertson also confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The offensive tackle will be coming to the Ragin’ Cajuns as a graduate transfer as well.

“First and foremost I’d like to give all glory and honor to God for blessing me with this opportunity. I’ve been given the chance to play the game I love again,” the lineman wrote. “I want to thank the coaches at ULL and ASU for being genuine people that wanted to help me and my family during the process. …

I am extremely excited and ready to put a uniform back on, and make my family, and the people that have stood by me through the tough times proud.”

Thank you to everyone who has been there and helped me through this process.. @RaginCajunsFB

When Robertson gets to Lafayette, he’ll find a familiar face.

Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football. Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils. Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games. He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017. The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.