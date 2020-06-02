Amidst these trying times across the country, LSU has made a couple of historic additions to its future football schedules.
Monday, LSU announced that it has added a pair of one-off football games with Grambling and Southern. LSU will face Southern on Sept. 10, 2022. Grambling and LSU will then tangle Sept. 9 the following season. Obviously, both of those will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Both Grambling and Southern are Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state of Louisiana. It will mark the first time LSU has ever played either in football.
“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”
“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said in his statement. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”
The two games also complete LSU’s nonconference schedules for both seasons. In addition to Southern, LSU will face Florida State (Sept. 4, New Orleans), New Mexico (Sept. 24) and UAB (Sept. 28) in 2022. The following year, its Florida State (Sept. 3, Orlando), Army (Oct. 21) and Georgia State (Nov. 18) joining Grambling.