An Ohio State football player has found himself at least tangentially in the widespread protests that have erupted across the country.

First reported by ElevenWarriors.com, C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday night following a protest near the OSU campus for violating the city of Columbus’ curfew. It’s unclear if the Ohio State wide receiver and football team captain was a part of the protest.

Saunders was arrested at 10:45 local time last night. A curfew of 10 p.m. and six a.m. has been in place for the past three days in Columbus.

As of yet, the Buckeyes have not commented on the off-field development.

Earlier in the day, Saunders appeared in a video that was released by the Ohio State football program.

Very proud of our student-athletes! pic.twitter.com/7kByhBDHll — gene smith (@OSU_AD) June 2, 2020

Saunders began his career at OSU as a walk-on. Named a captain for the 2019 Buckeyes, he became the first walk-on to be so named since Joe Berger in 2016. He missed all of last season, though, with an injury.

Because of injuries, Saunders is seeking a sixth season of eligibility that would allow him to play in 2020. As of yet, neither he nor the team has received word from the NCAA on a waiver.

In 23 career games, Saunders has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown. He’s also carried the ball eight times for another 73 yards.