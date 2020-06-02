Ohio State football


Ohio State WR and team captain C.J. Saunders arrested for curfew violation

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
An Ohio State football player has found himself at least tangentially in the widespread protests that have erupted across the country.

First reported by ElevenWarriors.com, C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday night following a protest near the OSU campus for violating the city of Columbus’ curfew.  It’s unclear if the Ohio State wide receiver and football team captain was a part of the protest.

Saunders was arrested at 10:45 local time last night.  A curfew of 10 p.m. and six a.m. has been in place for the past three days in Columbus.

As of yet, the Buckeyes have not commented on the off-field development.

Earlier in the day, Saunders appeared in a video that was released by the Ohio State football program.

Saunders began his career at OSU as a walk-on. Named a captain for the 2019 Buckeyes, he became the first walk-on to be so named since Joe Berger in 2016.  He missed all of last season, though, with an injury.

Because of injuries, Saunders is seeking a sixth season of eligibility that would allow him to play in 2020.  As of yet, neither he nor the team has received word from the NCAA on a waiver.

In 23 career games, Saunders has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown.  He’s also carried the ball eight times for another 73 yards.

Louisiana lands Arizona State transfer OT Zach Robertson

Louisiana football

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
There is another transfer loss for Arizona State, and this one will benefit the Louisiana football program.

We noted earlier today that tight end Jared Bubak had decided to transfer to Nebraska.  Sunday afternoon, former teammate Zach Robertson announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Louisiana football program.

Robertson also confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The offensive tackle will be coming to the Ragin’ Cajuns as a graduate transfer as well.

“First and foremost I’d like to give all glory and honor to God for blessing me with this opportunity.  I’ve been given the chance to play the game I love again,” the lineman wrote. “I want to thank the coaches at ULL and ASU for being genuine people that wanted to help me and my family during the process. …

I am extremely excited and ready to put a uniform back on, and make my family, and the people that have stood by me through the tough times proud.”

When Robertson gets to Lafayette, he’ll find a familiar face.

Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football.  Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils.  Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games.  He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017.  The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.

Face-masked Jim Harbaugh joins Ann Arbor march protesting police brutality

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
As you will see, even Ohio State fans are applauding Jim Harbaugh on this one.

Organized by former Michigan football player Mahmoud Issa, hundreds of individuals gathered in Ann Arbor Tuesday to peacefully protest against police brutality.  Among those individuals?  Jim Harbaugh, of course.  Joining him, mlive.com reported, were Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox,  Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Mayor Christopher Taylor.  And several unnamed U-M football players participated as well.

Jim Harbaugh even got a pat on the back from the most Buckeye-centric website on the planet.

Last week, the Michigan head football coach spoke out about the “horrendous… outrageous” killing of George Floyd, whose murder at the knee of a white police officer has sparked peaceful protests as well as riots and looting.

“Today I’ll tell you what. I’m really very upset about the George Floyd death,” Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s got me preoccupied today. Horrendous. I’m just watching right now and looking forward to there being an investigation and waiting for charges. That’s completely outrageous.”

Tuesday, Issa explained his reasoning for the march.

“We all know there’s unrest going on in the community,” he said. “Everyone wants to do something, but they just don’t know where to start. By starting this, it gave everyone an easy way to help out, make a difference and get the message out.”

Four-star 2017 signee Damion Barber set to leave Penn State via the transfer portal

Penn State football

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
For the first time since early April, Penn State has taken a hit from the football portal.

At that time, wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer entered the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly two months later, defensive tackle Damion Barbor signaled his intention to leave the Penn State football team by popping a squat in the portal.

The lineman made the announcement on Twitter.  In a statement addressed to “Nittany nation.”

“Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always a dream to play here at Penn State,” Barbor wrote. “I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here. I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school.

“That being said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barber was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2017.  The Harrisburg native was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He was also the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Barber took a redshirt.  He then played in 11 games the past two seasons.  Eight of those appearances came a year ago.

Auburn WR Jashawn Sheffield arrested twice in one-week span last month in Georgia

Auburn football

By John TaylorJun 2, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Thanks to an Auburn football player, it’s a two-for-Tuesday on the arrest front.  And, to clarify, that’s player in the singular.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Jashawn Sheffield was arrested May 9 in Georgia on one count of disorderly conduct.  But wait, there’s more.  Exactly one week later, the Tigers wide receiver was arrested in the Peach State yet again, this time “DUI Less Safe.”

Both of those charges, incidentally, are misdemeanors.

No details of what led to either arrest have been released.  As for the DUI charge?  The Advertiser writes that “[i]n the state of Georgia, a ‘DUI Less Safe’ can be charged if a law enforcement officer believes a driver is less safe behind the wheel because of alcohol consumption, even if that person is under a specific blood-alcohol content.”

As a result of the two off-field incidents, though, Sheffield has been indefinitely suspended by the Auburn football program.  AU football players are set to return to campus next week to commence voluntary workouts.  Because of the suspension, the receiver won’t be one of the ones returning.

Sheffield was a four-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2019.  The Georgia native was the No. 28 player in his home state regardless of position.  The 6-1, 183-pound receiver also played in the Under Armour All-America game.

As a true freshman, Sheffield appeared in one game.  He didn’t catch any passes in that lone appearance.  He did, though, rush for 30 yards on a pair of carries.

Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Sheffield was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

(Tip O’ the Cap: The Fulmer Cup)