For the first time since early April, Penn State has taken a hit from the football portal.

At that time, wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer entered the NCAA transfer database. Nearly two months later, defensive tackle Damion Barbor signaled his intention to leave the Penn State football team by popping a squat in the portal.

The lineman made the announcement on Twitter. In a statement addressed to “Nittany nation.”

“Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always a dream to play here at Penn State,” Barbor wrote. “I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here. I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school.

“That being said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barber was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2017. The Harrisburg native was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania. He was also the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Barber took a redshirt. He then played in 11 games the past two seasons. Eight of those appearances came a year ago.