For the first time since a high-profile surname entered it, Alabama has taken a personnel hit courtesy of the football portal.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer database in early May. One month later, Tyrell Shavers has made his move into the portal as well. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the wide receiver’s move. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed it.

Shavers has already graduated from UA. That will allow the Texas native to play immediately in 2020. As an added bonus, the receiver will have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Shavers was a four-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2017. The Lewisville, Tex., product was the No. 11 recruit regardless of position in the Lone Star State. The 6-6, 205-pound Lewis was the No. 12 receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, Shavers took a redshirt. The next two seasons, Shavers played in 28 games. Most of that action, though, came on special teams. In all of those appearances, he caught one pass for 20 yards and ran once for 14 more yards.

In the 2019 win over Texas A&M, though, Shavers returned a blocked punt two yards for a touchdown.