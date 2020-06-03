Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After losing a couple of players to it last month, Arkansas State has gained one from the football portal.

On Twitter last month, Javan Hawes announced that he has committed to the Arkansas State football team. While he’s committed, he’s not officially been added to the Red Wolves roster.

At this point, it’s unclear if Hawes is leaving as a graduate transfer. If he is, the wide receiver will have two seasons of eligibility he can start using in 2020. If he isn’t, he would sit out the upcoming season. That would leave the Georgia native with one season of eligibility to use in 2021.

Hawes was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Bearcats. During his three years at UC, Hawes appeared in a total of 22 games. Just two of those appearances, though, came during the 2019 campaign.

In those appearances, Hawes totaled 102 yards and a touchdown on a dozen receptions. As the two appearances might suggest, Hawes didn’t record a catch this past season.

In May, a pair of Arkansas State football players, tight end Eugene Minter and defensive back Nathan Page, entered the portal. The month before that, they also lost William Bradley-King to Ye Olde Portal. Shortly thereafter, the first-team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman moved to Baylor.

Arkansas State is coming off its sixth-straight postseason game in six years under Blake Anderson. One of the eight wins ASU had in 2019 was a Camellia Bowl triumph over Florida International.

All told, the Red Wolves haven’t finished with fewer than seven wins since 2010.