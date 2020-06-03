The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Via email, Clemson fans pitch athletics department officials on conspiracy to inject Tigers players with banned substance
THE SYNOPSIS: College football fans, y’all!
2017
THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin invites Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to FAU game
THE SYNOPSIS: Because, Lane Kiffin of course. Kiffin left FAU two years later for the Ole Miss job.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Price tag for Nebraska dumping Bo Pelini, staff? Nearly $8.5 million
THE SYNOPSIS: Nebraska, in seven seasons under Pelini: 67-27 record. At least nine wins in all seven seasons. Nebraska, in five seasons since Pelini was fired: 28-34 record. At least nine wins in one of five seasons. Also, the first time since the early sixties the Cornhuskers finished below .500 in three consecutive seasons. Nice move, NU.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Ruffin McNeill lands extension, raise from ECU
THE SYNOPSIS: From 2012-14, East Carolina won 26 games under McNeill. That matched the best three-year stretch in program history. Then, coming off a five-win 2015 campaign, ECU inexplicably fired the head coach. In the four years since, the Pirates have won 13 games. Combined. Maybe the AAC school consulted Nebraska prior to firing McNeill?
2011
THE HEADLINE: Raise your glass: WVU allows beer sales at football games
THE SYNOPSIS: Couches all across the God’s Country peed themselves a little.
First the beard, now the Illinois head football coach is seeing his pay cut.
Tuesday, the Illini announced that a handful of its highest-paid employees at the university will take a 10-percent cut in pay. Included in that is Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith, of course.
The salary slashing will last for six months. It will cost Smith $200,000 according to the school. Last year, the coach pulled in $4 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database.
“Out of our personal commitment to demonstrating that shared responsibility, I, along with all five of our vice chancellors, have volunteered to take a 10-percent pay reduction for the next six months,” Illinois chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “This savings will be directed specifically to our Illinois Cares: COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund to assist students in need. And I am very proud to announce that Director of Athletics Josh Whitman, Coach Lovie Smith and Coach Brad Underwood have stepped forward and volunteered to take the same reduction.”
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
In Johnny Majors, the sport has lost another legendary head coach.
Monday, Pat Dye died at 80. Wednesday, Pitt has confirmed that Johnny Majors died at 85.
A native of Lynchburg, Tenn., Majors played his college football at the University of Tennessee from 1953-56. His senior season, he was runnerup in the 1956 Heisman Trophy voting. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, first as a graduate assistant (1957) and then as a backfield coach (1958-59).
Majors’ first head-coaching job came at Iowa State, where he spent five seasons with the Cyclones. He led ISU to its first-ever bowl win in 1971. Majors then moved on to Pitt, coaching the Panthers for four years (1973-76). In his last year at the school, the Panthers claimed the 1976 national championship. That’s the last title claimed by Pitt.
From there it was back to his UT as Majors served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1977-92. In those 16 seasons, Majors compiled 116-62-8 record. The Vols won three SEC championships (1985, 1989, 1990) in that span.
Majors and his alma mater parted ways in the middle of the 1992 season. It has long been rumored that his replacement, Phillip Fulmer, helped push the coach out the door.
Following that split, Majors returned to Pitt for four more seasons on the sidelines. All told, Majors compiled a 185-137-10 lifetime record as a head football coach. In 1987, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his exploits as a player.
After his coaching days were over, Majors served as the assistant athletic director and chancellor at Pitt until 2007.
Oklahoma State has joined Marshall in returning football players testing positive for the coronavirus. This one, though, comes with a twist.
On his personal Twitter account, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he has been confirmed as having COVID-19. The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.
“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the linebacker revealed. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”
It should be noted that, at this point, it’s unclear when Ogbongbemiga attended a protest. And if that’s where he contracted the virus.
Ironically enough, the announcement came the same day OSU released its steps for the return of football players to Stillwater. In fact, the first group returned Monday. As with other programs, the Cowboys will take a phased approach to their players returning.
As of this posting, the Oklahoma State football program has not reacted publicly to Ogbongbemiga’s revelation. But, per the university’s protocol, Ogbongbemiga would be placed in isolation upon his return to campus. Among other steps, of course.
- If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.
- The positive student-athlete will be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes.
- Appropriate contact tracing as per local/state health department and university guidelines will begin and all that have been in contact will be instructed to quarantine and have symptoms monitored for a period determined by health and medical officials. Contact tracing will begin with the student-athlete’s cohort/workout group.
This past season, Ogbongbemiga earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. His 15½ tackles for loss and five sacks led the Cowboys. His 100 tackles were second on the team.
For at least the fifth time this year, Georgia Tech has seen a player enter the football transfer portal.
According to Rivals.com, Kelton Dawson has taken the first step in leaving the Georgia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed the portal move.
The defensive end has thus far declined to address his impending departure on Twitter.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Dawson was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017. At this point, it’s unclear if he will be leaving the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer. Should he follow through, of course.
The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman. Dawson then appeared in one game in 2018, recording his first career tackle. A season ago, he started seven of 11 games. In that action, he was credited with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
As for the other four Tech football player who entered the portal in 2020?
Johnson, incidentally, transferred to San Diego State last month.