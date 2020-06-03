The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Via email, Clemson fans pitch athletics department officials on conspiracy to inject Tigers players with banned substance

THE SYNOPSIS: College football fans, y’all!

2017

THE HEADLINE: Lane Kiffin invites Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to FAU game

THE SYNOPSIS: Because, Lane Kiffin of course. Kiffin left FAU two years later for the Ole Miss job.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Price tag for Nebraska dumping Bo Pelini, staff? Nearly $8.5 million

THE SYNOPSIS: Nebraska, in seven seasons under Pelini: 67-27 record. At least nine wins in all seven seasons. Nebraska, in five seasons since Pelini was fired: 28-34 record. At least nine wins in one of five seasons. Also, the first time since the early sixties the Cornhuskers finished below .500 in three consecutive seasons. Nice move, NU.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Ruffin McNeill lands extension, raise from ECU

THE SYNOPSIS: From 2012-14, East Carolina won 26 games under McNeill. That matched the best three-year stretch in program history. Then, coming off a five-win 2015 campaign, ECU inexplicably fired the head coach. In the four years since, the Pirates have won 13 games. Combined. Maybe the AAC school consulted Nebraska prior to firing McNeill?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Raise your glass: WVU allows beer sales at football games

THE SYNOPSIS: Couches all across the God’s Country peed themselves a little.