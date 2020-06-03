Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Florida State football has officially hit the football portal. Hard.

At various points over the past two months, defensive back Meiko Dotson (FAU), defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State) and defensive back Jarrian Jones (Mississippi State) have committed to the Seminoles. With the latter two seemingly headed to Ole Miss as well. Wednesday, Florida State confirmed all three additions to its football roster.

Dotson, as a graduate transfer, is eligible immediately at FSU. It’s believed that Jones and Lovett, who each have three years of eligibility, will seek a waiver that will allow them to play immediately in 2020.

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett played in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played. In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

This past season, Dotson (pictured), who originally signed with Georgia Tech coming out of high school, tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with nine.