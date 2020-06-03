Hawaii football
Hawaii OL Solo Vaipulu arrested after violating state’s mandatory quarantine for travelers

By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
By way of Hawaii football, and thanks to the current times we’re living in, we have a new one to note in the CFT arrest ledger.

According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, offensive lineman Solo Vaipulu was arrested Monday for violating the state of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine.  The Hawaii football player was also charged with lying to authorities.

A witness had turned Vaipulu in, stating that the true junior lineman had left his designated quarantine location on a near-daily basis.

From the report:

Investigators said they went to the address Vaipulu had given them upon his arrival on May 18 to discover that he had also moved residences without informing authorities.

The Hawaii football program has not addressed the incident involving one of its football players.

“While everyone is anticipating the reopening of interisland travel on June 16, the quarantine rules for all visitors and returning residents from the mainland will remain in effect until further notice,” Clare Connors, the state Attorney General, said according to the website. “We encourage all travelers to respect the mandatory quarantine, as it has been an important component in helping Hawai‘i have the best metrics in the country, in terms of infection and coronavirus death rates.”

As a true freshman in 2018, Vaipulu started all 13 games at right guard for the Rainbow Warriors.  That season, he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors.  Last season, Vaipulu started nine of the 10 games in which he played at the same position.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game.  Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.

(Tip O’ the Cap: The Fulmer Cup)

Florida State officially adds three Power Five transfers, including two from Mississippi State

Florida State football
By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Florida State football has officially hit the football portal.  Hard.

At various points over the past two months, defensive back Meiko Dotson (FAU), defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State) and defensive back Jarrian Jones (Mississippi State) have committed to the Seminoles.  With the latter two seemingly headed to Ole Miss as well. Wednesday, Florida State confirmed all three additions to its football roster.

Dotson, as a graduate transfer, is eligible immediately at FSU.  It’s believed that Jones and Lovett, who each have three years of eligibility, will seek a waiver that will allow them to play immediately in 2020.

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett played in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019.  The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played.  In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

This past season, Dotson (pictured), who originally signed with Georgia Tech coming out of high school, tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with nine.

Four-star 2017 Alabama WR Tyrell Shavers moves into the transfer portal

Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
For the first time since a high-profile surname entered it, Alabama has taken a personnel hit courtesy of the football portal.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer database in early May.  One month later, Tyrell Shavers has made his move into the portal as well.  Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the wide receiver’s move.  247Sports.com subsequently confirmed it.

Shavers has already graduated from UA.  That will allow the Texas native to play immediately in 2020.  As an added bonus, the receiver will have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Shavers was a four-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2017.  The Lewisville, Tex., product was the No. 11 recruit regardless of position in the Lone Star State.  The 6-6, 205-pound Lewis was the No. 12 receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, Shavers took a redshirt.  The next two seasons, Shavers played in 28 games.  Most of that action, though, came on special teams.  In all of those appearances, he caught one pass for 20 yards and ran once for 14 more yards.

In the 2019 win over Texas A&M, though, Shavers returned a blocked punt two yards for a touchdown.

Illinois’ Lovie Smith next coach up to take a pay cut

Illinois football
By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
First the beard, now the Illinois head football coach is seeing his pay cut.

Tuesday, the Illini announced that a handful of its highest-paid employees at the university will take a 10-percent cut in pay.  Included in that is Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith, of course.

The salary slashing will last for six months.  It will cost Smith $200,000 according to the school. Last year, the coach pulled in $4 million according to the USA Today coaches salary database.

“Out of our personal commitment to demonstrating that shared responsibility, I, along with all five of our vice chancellors, have volunteered to take a 10-percent pay reduction for the next six months,” Illinois chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “This savings will be directed specifically to our Illinois Cares: COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund to assist students in need. And I am very proud to announce that Director of Athletics Josh Whitman, Coach Lovie Smith and Coach Brad Underwood have stepped forward and volunteered to take the same reduction.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Pitt announces death of College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors

By John TaylorJun 3, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
2 Comments

In Johnny Majors, the sport has lost another legendary head coach.

Monday, Pat Dye died at 80.  Wednesday, Pitt has confirmed that Johnny Majors died at 85.

A native of Lynchburg, Tenn., Majors played his college football at the University of Tennessee from 1953-56.  His senior season, he was runnerup in the 1956 Heisman Trophy voting.  He began his coaching career at his alma mater, first as a graduate assistant (1957) and then as a backfield coach (1958-59).

Majors’ first head-coaching job came at Iowa State, where he spent five seasons with the Cyclones.  He led ISU to its first-ever bowl win in 1971.  Majors then moved on to Pitt, coaching the Panthers for four years (1973-76).  In his last year at the school, the Panthers claimed the 1976 national championship.  That’s the last title claimed by Pitt.

From there it was back to his UT as Majors served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1977-92.  In those 16 seasons, Majors compiled 116-62-8 record.  The Vols won three SEC championships (1985, 1989, 1990) in that span.

Majors and his alma mater parted ways in the middle of the 1992 season.  It has long been rumored that his replacement, Phillip Fulmer, helped push the coach out the door.

Following that split, Majors returned to Pitt for four more seasons on the sidelines.  All told, Majors compiled a 185-137-10 lifetime record as a head football coach.  In 1987, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his exploits as a player.

After his coaching days were over, Majors served as the assistant athletic director and chancellor at Pitt until 2007.