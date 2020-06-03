Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Johnny Majors, the sport has lost another legendary head coach.

Monday, Pat Dye died at 80. Wednesday, Pitt has confirmed that Johnny Majors died at 85.

A native of Lynchburg, Tenn., Majors played his college football at the University of Tennessee from 1953-56. His senior season, he was runnerup in the 1956 Heisman Trophy voting. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, first as a graduate assistant (1957) and then as a backfield coach (1958-59).

Majors’ first head-coaching job came at Iowa State, where he spent five seasons with the Cyclones. He led ISU to its first-ever bowl win in 1971. Majors then moved on to Pitt, coaching the Panthers for four years (1973-76). In his last year at the school, the Panthers claimed the 1976 national championship. That’s the last title claimed by Pitt.

From there it was back to his UT as Majors served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1977-92. In those 16 seasons, Majors compiled 116-62-8 record. The Vols won three SEC championships (1985, 1989, 1990) in that span.

Majors and his alma mater parted ways in the middle of the 1992 season. It has long been rumored that his replacement, Phillip Fulmer, helped push the coach out the door.

Following that split, Majors returned to Pitt for four more seasons on the sidelines. All told, Majors compiled a 185-137-10 lifetime record as a head football coach. In 1987, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his exploits as a player.

After his coaching days were over, Majors served as the assistant athletic director and chancellor at Pitt until 2007.