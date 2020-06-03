Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Louisiana is the latest football program to learn that the transfer portal giveth. But, it taketh as well.

As we noted Tuesday, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson transferred into the Louisiana football program. Now, it’s time to note that 247Sports.com is reporting that Brayden Hawkins has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Hawkins signed with UTEP in February of 2018. In late July of that same year, the North Carolina native joined the Maryland football program as a walk-on. Hawkins then moved on to Northwest Mississippi Community College following the 2018 season. In May of last year, he joined the Louisiana football program.

Add it all up, and Hawkins’ next stop will be his fifth collegiate home. In less than three years. Suffice to say, he’s never thrown a pass at this level of football.

Louisiana football is coming off a school-record 11 wins. In fact, it’s the first time as an FBS program the Ragin’ Cajuns hit double-digit wins. Part of that school-record victory total was a win in the Lendingtree Bowl. Head coach Billy Napier was a candidate for the Baylor opening, but opted to remain with the Sun Belt Conference school.