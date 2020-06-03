Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in 2020, at CFT at least, we have a portal post related to the Louisiana-Monroe football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Kayin White is set to transfer from the Warhawks. A Louisiana-Monroe football official subsequently confirmed that the running back is in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

White was a two-star member of the ULM Class of 2016. The Baton Rouge native will be leaving the Sun Belt Conference school as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

White has played in 24 games the past three seasons. He’s rushed for 320 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries. Just six of those attempts and 11 of the yards, though, came in 2019.

The playing time issue likely triggered the portal decision.

Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 5-7 season in the fourth year under head football coach Matt Viator. The Warhawks have finished .500 or worse seven straight seasons. They have played in just one postseason game (2012 Independence Bowl) during their time as an FBS program.