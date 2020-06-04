For the second time in as many days, the depth on the Alabama football roster has taken a portal hit. This one, though, isn’t really unexpected. At all.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was in the NCAA transfer database. A day later, it was reported that Crimson Tide teammate and linebacker Markail Benton is in the portal as well.

The twist with Benton? It had previously been confirmed in March that Benton was no longer listed on the Alabama football roster. Again.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Benton was a four-star 2017 signee. He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama. He was also the No. 7 outside linebacker in the country.

As a true freshman, the 6-2, 235-pound Benton took a redshirt. Benton then played in 22 games the past two seasons. Included in that was nine appearances in 2019.

All told, Benton has been credited with 33 tackles (18 assists, 15 solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during his time in Tuscaloosa.

At this point, it’s unclear if Benton would be leaving Alabama football as a graduate transfer. If so, he would be immediately eligible at another FBS school. That would also leave him with two years of eligibility. If he were to have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer, Benton would then have one year of eligibility he could use for the 2021 campaign.

Entering its 14th season under Nick Saban, Alabama is coming off a year in which it failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since that format was instituted in 2014. ‘Bama will then kick off the 2020 season against USC in Arlington Sept. 5. Maybe.