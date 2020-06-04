Arkansas football has done the expected. Although it took a bit longer than some might have expected.

In February, Catrell Wallace was arrested on one count each of second-degree sexual assault and tampering. Both of those charges are felonies. The Arkansas football signee had turned himself in after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The alleged assault took place on New Year’s Day this year. Wallace was 18 at the time. The alleged victim was 12. Police stated that, “[a]lthough it appears to have been a consensual encounter… detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime.”

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Sam Pittman confirmed that Wallace will not play for Arkansas football. The new head coach stated that he believes Wallace will play for a junior college this fall. The identity of that JUCO is not known. And we’re fairly certain that the JUCO doesn’t want its identity known.

The investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains ongoing, it should be noted.

Wallace was a three-star 2020 prospect who signed with Arkansas football this past December. The linebacker was the No. 6 recruit regardless of position in the state of Arkansas. Only one linebacker in the Razorbacks’ class was rated higher than Wallace.