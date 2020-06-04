Like Boise State and Nebraska before it, Eastern Michigan continues a late filling of its 2020 football recruiting class. Even as its eyes are mostly on the 2021 class.
Eastern Michigan football Wednesday that its has officially signed tight end Lucas Luft as part of its Class of 2020. With Luft’s signing, the Eagles now have a class that’s 24 recruits strong.
Luft spent the past two seasons at Fullerton College. In 2018, Luft was a first-team All-Southern California Football Association selection after averaging a ridiculous 31.5 yards per catch.
According to 247Sports.com, Luft is the No. 17 JUCO tight end in this year’s class. He’s also a three-star signee according to that recruiting service.
“In Lucas, we have found exactly what we were looking for,” said head coach Chris Creighton. “He’s a tough 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end that can really stretch the field and catch. He was an excellent wide receiver in high school and has grown into a man who can do it all. Best of all, he is the kind of person we look for off the field. He is a great fit for Eastern Michigan football.
Eastern Michigan now holds the No. 7 football recruiting class in the MAC.
EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt. The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.
Creighton’s 28 wins (in six seasons) are already fifth-most in the program’s history.
For once, Alabama and Marshall have something in common when it comes to football.
Earlier this week, it was reported that a pair of Marshall football players had tested positive for coronavirus. The positive tests came after the Thundering Herd players had returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Both of those individuals were placed in quarantine.
After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for voluntary on-campus workouts Monday. Four days later, it’s now being reported that at least five Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
All of the Crimsin Tide players who tested positive are asymptomatic. Based on protocol, all of those have been isolated from the rest of the team. Al.com wrote that “[a]t least one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 was in attendance for player-led workout sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.” Obviously, the players involved have not been named publicly.
One report, however, stated “that the list of players included a lineman, a couple of skill players and one quarterback.”
Thursday evening, Alabama released a statement that neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.
Chris Beaty may be gone, but the former Indiana football player won’t be soon forgotten.
It was reported Monday that Beaty “was one of two men shot and killed in separate incidents over the weekend as violence erupted in Downtown Indianapolis.” The 38-year-old Beaty was shot multiple times shortly before midnight local time Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chris Beaty was a defensive lineman for the Indiana Hoosiers football team from 2000-04.
This week, Beaty’s nephew, Jared Thomas, set up a GoFundMe page to honor his uncle’s legacy. The goal of the fundraising page, Thomas wrote, is to collect “donations in his memory to the Chris Beaty Memorial Scholarship Fund that will benefit Indiana University & Cathedral High School, his alma maters which he loved so dearly.”
As of this posting, more than $40,000 has been raised.
Despite being away from the Indiana football program as a player for nearly two decades, Beaty remained close to it.
HoosierHuddle.com wrote that “Beaty was still actively involved with IU football. He tweeted on April 26th a screenshot of head coach Tom Allen, Mark Deal and several other Indiana football alumni. He thanked Allen for checking in with the former players and said that IU football was in good hands.”
Included was a tweet from Beaty’s personal Twitter account.
“I am at a loss for words,” a statement from Allen began. “The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”
It appears the new Florida State head football coach has indeed passed his first test. Thanks in very large part to his players.
In an interview this week, Mike Norvell claimed that he had held one-on-one conversations with every one of his football players amidst the current climate. In a social media post, Florida State football player Marvin Wilson called that claim “a lie.” The first-team All-ACC defensive tackle also threatened that he and his teammates would boycott voluntary workouts because of the situation.
According to athletic director David Coburn, a team meeting was held Thursday morning that he described as “open and very candid and that it went well.”
Just a short time ago, Norvell issued a statement in which he acknowledged he should not have used the word “every” to describe his interactions with his players. He also applauded Wilson for using his platform the way the lineman did.
“I’m proud of Marvin for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview,” the statement from the Florida State football coach began. “Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me. Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word “every”. Particularly at this time, words are important, and I’m sorry. Once again, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to speak to our team more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings. We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL.“
For his part, Wilson applauded his head coach as well.
Arkansas football has done the expected. Although it took a bit longer than some might have expected.
In February, Catrell Wallace was arrested on one count each of second-degree sexual assault and tampering. Both of those charges are felonies. The Arkansas football signee had turned himself in after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
The alleged assault took place on New Year’s Day this year. Wallace was 18 at the time. The alleged victim was 12. Police stated that, “[a]lthough it appears to have been a consensual encounter… detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime.”
Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Sam Pittman confirmed that Wallace will not play for Arkansas football. The new head coach stated that he believes Wallace will play for a junior college this fall. The identity of that JUCO is not known. And we’re fairly certain that the JUCO doesn’t want its identity known.
The investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains ongoing, it should be noted.
Wallace was a three-star 2020 prospect who signed with Arkansas football this past December. The linebacker was the No. 6 recruit regardless of position in the state of Arkansas. Only one linebacker in the Razorbacks’ class was rated higher than Wallace.