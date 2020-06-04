The new Florida State head football coach has his first test to navigate. A major, major test.

Amidst the social unrest over police brutality and racial injustice, Mike Norvell was asked by The Athletic‘s Tashan Reed if he and his staff have been checking in with his players more often during these challenging times. According to the Florida State football coach, he had individual conversations with every Seminole football player this past weekend.

“We’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches,” Norvell told The Athletic. “I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. …

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help make a difference. That’s something that we definitely have talked about in a big-picture team approach, but also, more specifically, the individual and group conversations.”

Those are heartfelt, inspiring words. Unless you’re a Florida State football player. And you call BS on your coach’s spinning of the events.

In a blistering Twitter post, FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson essentially called Norvell a liar. According to the first-team All-ACC lineman, there were no one-on-one conversations. Instead, a mass text was sent out to every player on the squad.

Now, Wilson is stating that he and his teammates will boycott workouts until further notice.

“Man this [poop emoji] did not happen mane,” Wilson wrote. “We got a generated text sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

FSU restarted voluntary on-campus workouts Monday. Thus far, there has been no public comment from either Norvell or the Florida State football program on Wilson’s claim.