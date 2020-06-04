Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to the NC State football program for most of the offseason. This week, as it turns out, is no different.

247Sports.com reported Wednesday that Isaiah Stallings has entered the NCAA transfer database. An NC State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is indeed listed in the portal.

Stallings will be leaving the Wolfpack as a graduate transfer. That means immediate eligibility if he opts for another FBS school. The 2020 season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Stallings was a three-star member of the NC State football Class of 2016. The Fayetteville, NC, native was rated as the No. 21 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State.

The 6-4, 220-pound safety took a redshirt his true freshman season. The past three seasons, Stallings appeared in a combined 28 games. He started one of those contests, with that coming in 2018.

Stallings totaled 15 tackles during his time in Raleigh.

Including Stallings, at least six NC State football players have entered the portal this cycle. The others?