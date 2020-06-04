One Oregon State football player has seen his playing career, at least in Corvallis, come to an abrupt end.

In an audio recording that surfaced Wednesday, tight end Rocco Carley can be heard stating that he wants to see all homosexuals and Muslims killed. Additionally, he wants to see “all those [N-words] in a chamber and burning the [sh t] out of them.” In fact, he started out the recording by stating “I hate all them [godd mn N-words].”

(If you’d like to hear the recording for yourself, click HERE. Suffice to say, NSFW language ahead.)

Very shortly thereafter, Carley took to Twitter to acknowledge that was his voice on a recording from three years ago. And apologized for it.

“To my family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry,” Carley wrote. “This video was taken about 3 years ago in a groupchat where me and my friends were saying stupid things. This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me. I was doing an accent of a Southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This in no way shape or form makes what I said right. I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation.

“To all of my brothers, teammates and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist. Again, I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions.”

That mean culpa was a little too little, too late, as it turns out. Thursday morning, Oregon State confirmed that Carley has been kicked off the Beavers football team.

I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening,” head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “I immediately shared the audio with [athletic director] Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team.

“I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Carley took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.