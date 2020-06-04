Oregon State football
Oregon State dismisses TE Rocco Carley after racist audio surfaces

By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
One Oregon State football player has seen his playing career, at least in Corvallis, come to an abrupt end.

In an audio recording that surfaced Wednesday, tight end Rocco Carley can be heard stating that he wants to see all homosexuals and Muslims killed.  Additionally, he wants to see “all those [N-words] in a chamber and burning the [sh t] out of them.” In fact, he started out the recording by stating “I hate all them [godd mn N-words].”

(If you’d like to hear the recording for yourself, click HERE. Suffice to say, NSFW language ahead.)

Very shortly thereafter, Carley took to Twitter to acknowledge that was his voice on a recording from three years ago.  And apologized for it.

“To my family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry,” Carley wrote. “This video was taken about 3 years ago in a groupchat where me and my friends were saying stupid things.  This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me.  I was doing an accent of a Southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny.  This in no way shape or form makes what I said right.  I am truthfully sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation.

“To all of my brothers, teammates and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist.  Again, I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions.”

That mean culpa was a little too little, too late, as it turns out.  Thursday morning, Oregon State confirmed that Carley has been kicked off the Beavers football team.

I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening,” head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “I immediately shared the audio with [athletic director] Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment.  I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team.

“I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Carley took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

Transfer portal calls, NC State’s Isaiah Stallings answers

NC State football
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to the NC State football program for most of the offseason.  This week, as it turns out, is no different.

247Sports.com reported Wednesday that Isaiah Stallings has entered the NCAA transfer database.  An NC State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is indeed listed in the portal.

Stallings will be leaving the Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.  That means immediate eligibility if he opts for another FBS school.  The 2020 season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Stallings was a three-star member of the NC State football Class of 2016.  The Fayetteville, NC, native was rated as the No. 21 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State.

The 6-4, 220-pound safety took a redshirt his true freshman season.  The past three seasons, Stallings appeared in a combined 28 games.  He started one of those contests, with that coming in 2018.

Stallings totaled 15 tackles during his time in Raleigh.

Including Stallings, at least six NC State football players have entered the portal this cycle.  The others?

Air Force transfer QB Isaiah Sanders lands at Stanford

Stanford football
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Stanford has been pummeled by the football transfer portal this offseason.  Wednesday, though, the Cardinal got one back.

It was confirmed in a release by the Pac-12 school that Isaiah Sanders has transferred into the Stanford football program.  The quarterback comes to The Farm as an Air Force Academy graduate.  And, do you want to feel a lot less smart about yourself?  From Stanford’s release:

[Sanders] has been accepted into the Management Science and Engineering master’s program. He graduated from Air Force with a degree in Systems Engineering (with a Human Factors Focus) and a minor in Spanish.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility.

“We are excited about the addition of Isaiah Sanders because of his experience, his abilities and his character,” Stanford head football coach David Shaw said in a statement. “Isaiah will add depth and competition behind Davis Mills and will be a great addition to our locker room.”

In three seasons with the Falcons, Sanders started six of the 16 games in which he played. He totaled 13 touchdowns (nine rushing, four passing) and 1,709 total yards (953 passing, 756 rushing).

Where he really shined, though, was off the field.

In 2019, he was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.  Additionally, he was a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to college football’s top community servant.

“Stanford has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m blessed and honored to join the elite scholars, athletes and world-changers that attend this amazing institution,” Sanders said. “I believe Stanford is one of the best places to cultivate and guide my passions for serving my communities and giving back to the people around me.”

Indiana will allow football players to return for voluntary on-campus workouts June 15

Indiana football
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Thanks to Indiana, we have yet another Power Five football program set to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Both Ohio State and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so are ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, has targeted June 1.

Wednesday, Indiana announced that select student-athletes, including some Hoosiers football players, will be permitted to return for workouts June 15.  Those workouts, of course, are voluntary.

From the school’s release:

The students’ returns will be staggered and include a reintegration phase before each student is able to participate in voluntary workouts at Indiana University athletic facilities.

The first group to start voluntary workouts will be members of the football team beginning June 15. In advance of starting workouts, this first group will go through a series of pre-participation protocols before they can be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. Among other requirements, each student-athlete must complete a daily medical check and agree to abide by a series of CDC guidelines to complete the reintegration process and be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts.

“We cannot totally eliminate the risk,” said IU athletic director Fred Glass in a statement. “At least until there is a vaccine, there will be risk. What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed. That’s what we’ve done and what we are going to do.”

LB Markail Benton is second Alabama player in as many days to enter transfer portal

Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 4, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
For the second time in as many days, the depth on the Alabama football roster has taken a portal hit.  This one, though, isn’t really unexpected.  At all.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was in the NCAA transfer database.  A day later, it was reported that Crimson Tide teammate and linebacker Markail Benton is in the portal as well.

The twist with Benton?  It had previously been confirmed in March that Benton was no longer listed on the Alabama football roster.  Again.

Benton was a four-star 2017 signee.  He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.  He was also the No. 7 outside linebacker in the country.

As a true freshman, the 6-2, 235-pound Benton took a redshirt.  Benton then played in 22 games the past two seasons.  Included in that was nine appearances in 2019.

All told, Benton has been credited with 33 tackles (18 assists, 15 solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during his time in Tuscaloosa.

At this point, it’s unclear if Benton would be leaving Alabama football as a graduate transfer. If so, he would be immediately eligible at another FBS school.  That would also leave him with two years of eligibility.  If he were to have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer, Benton would then have one year of eligibility he could use for the 2021 campaign.

Entering its 14th season under Nick Saban, Alabama is coming off a year in which it failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since that format was instituted in 2014.  ‘Bama will then kick off the 2020 season against USC in Arlington Sept. 5.  Maybe.